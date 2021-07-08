Ward 3 Councilman Carter Carroll has returned for another term as president of Hattiesburg City Council, while Ward 1 Councilman Jeffrey George will take over vice presidential duties on the council for the first time.

Those two moves were approved at the June 6 council meeting, in advance of the new terms that began this month as a result of the June 8 general election.

Carroll, George and Ward 4 Councilman Dave Ware - who nominated Carroll for the presidency - voted in favor of Carroll. Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado and Ward 5 Councilman Nicholas Brown voted in favor of Delgado, making the vote 3-2.

“I’m very honored; it’s an honor to be elected by your peers to serve the leadership of the council,” Carroll said. “So it’s very humbling, and I’m very honored."

Carroll, a Republican who has served for 21 years on council, was re-elected for a seventh term to Ward 3 in the June 8 general election, defeating Democratic opponent Picasso Nelson. He served as council president from January 2002 to January 2007, and has served in that position since August 2016 when former president Kim Bradley stepped down. His ward is made up of western Hattiesburg and the Lamar County portion of Hattiesburg.

Carroll is a retired senior account executive for Ability Network. A lifelong resident of Hattiesburg, he graduated from Hattiesburg High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Carroll is a lifetime member of the Southern Miss Alumni Association and is involved in numerous civic and social organizations. He was instrumental in helping with the city’s recovery after Hurricane Katrina, as well as the tornadoes of 2013 and 2017.

“Obviously, I think if you ask any council member, infrastructure is going to be at the top of their list,” Carroll said. “Our roads, our water lines, our sewer lines, are in constant need of updating.

“Then in my particular ward, I’m looking forward to more sidewalks, bike lanes. Safe pathways, that really enhances the neighborhood."

Carroll, George and Ware voted in favor of George, who was nominated by Carroll, for vice president. Delgado nominated Brown for the seat; those two council members were in favor of Brown, making the vote 3-2.

George takes over as vice president for outgoing Ward 4 Councilwoman Mary Dryden.

“I’m absolutely excited to have the opportunity,” George said. “Obviously, as vice president, you really only step in when the president is not there, but I think it’ll be another opportunity for me to continue learning and be engaged in more things that are going on."

George, a Republican, defeated Democratic opponent Ken Chambers in the general election to win his second term at the Ward 1 seat. He was originally elected to the position in 2017, becoming the youngest person ever elected to council at age 23. His ward encompasses the northwestern part of Hattiesburg, including the University of Southern Mississippi, the Highland neighborhood and the Hattiesburg Country Club area.

George moved to Ward 1 in 2012, when he began attending the University of Southern Mississippi. At the university, he earned a Bachelor of Science in political science in 2016 and a Master of Science in economic development in 2017. He also served two terms as president of the Student Government Association, and is an alumnus of Pi Kappi Phi Fraternity and an alumni advisor.

George is the director of marketing and business development for Mike Rozier Construction in Hattiesburg. At that company, he is responsible for managing the development of commercial real estate projects across the Southeast. He serves on the United Way of Southeast Mississippi’s Board of Directors, and is an active member of the Area Development Partnership, Pine Belt Young Professionals and the Highlands Neighborhood Association.

He also is a member of the Eagle Club and the Dugout Club, and a lifetime member of the Southern Miss Alumni Association.

“What I’m very excited about, is I think that our city has a lot of great momentum right now,” George said. “Coming out of the pandemic, moving forward, there’s a ton of great projects all across Hattiesburg that are either underway or about to be underway.

“Now that we’ve got our budget balanced, I think we’re going to have an opportunity to really start focusing on planning for the future and creating a better Hattiesburg for everybody."