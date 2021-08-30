Following a virtual event forced by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Hattiesburg Half Marathon*10K*5K returned to a successful in-person event in 2021, welcoming more than 1,400 participants from 26 states and two countries to the Hub City while raising $38,600 for local nonprofit organizations.

Officials are expecting another great turnout for the 10th annual event, which will be held April 2, 2022 to benefit 13 Pine Belt nonprofits. Registration is now open at www.hburghalfmarathon.com for all three race routes in the event, which is planned by the City of Hattiesburg, Visit Hattiesburg, the United Way of Southeast Mississippi and the Pinebelt Foundation. The race is presented by Forrest General Hospital.

“Hattiesburg is the third-most visited city in the state of Mississippi,” said Paige Crane Roberston, who serves as director of communications and digital strategies for Visit Hattiesburg. “As Mississippi tourism continues to recover (from COVID-19’s economic fallout), Hattiesburg is one of the leaders in that.

“We want to continue to shine and show, and give runners and visitors the premier event that they expect out of this. In 2022, we want to bring that back and show them what all Hattiesburg has to offer, and that you can return as a visitor and do it safely.”

Participating nonprofits for the 2022 Hattiesburg Half Marathon*10K*5K include ARC of Southeast Mississippi, the Children’s Center for Communication and Development, Christian Services, Domestic Abuse Family Shelter, DREAM of Hattiesburg, The DuBard School for Language Disorders, The Family YMCA of Southeast Mississippi, Habitat for Humanity of the Pinebelt, Kuntry Kidz Youth Foundation, Laughs 4 Life, R3SM, Sacred Heart Catholic School and Southern Pines Animal Shelter.

In addition to a portion of registration fees going to the charities, the nonprofits are recruiting runners to fundraise on their behalf. Anyone interested in participating as a charity runner can select their preferred charity during registration and begin promoting their personal fundraising goal to the agency of their choice.

Each local nonprofit benefiting from the 2022 race will “own” a mile by decorating it and cheering one runners as they pass through. Nonprofits are selected through a competitive application program.

“Each nonprofit has one of the 13 miles,” Robertson said. “So each nonprofit will decorate their mile and have cheerleaders and supporters out there to cheer on the runners as they blaze through.”

The registration fees are as follows, not including sign-up fees: $75 for the half marathon, $35 for the Hattiesburg 10K, $35 for the Hattiesburg 5K, $75 for a charity runner for the half marathon, $35 of a charity runner for the 10K, $35 for a charity runner for the 5K, and $90 for a virtual half marathon.

“Last year, we sold out, and fairly quickly,” Robertson said. “We capped it at a thousand, and then when we realized that the demand was there for these outdoor events, we raised it to 1,500 and almost beat that.

“So this year, we’re hoping to have even more runners with us in Hattiesburg to experience and see all of Hattiesburg’s attractions and businesses and the university, as we run through town. Last year, we had 26 states represented, and we hope to beat that this year.”

The race highlights iconic local landmarks by winding through downtown, heading toward The Avenues, and looping around the Hattiesburg Zoo. A portion of the route also tours the University of Southern Mississippi’s campus, where runners will head down the Longleaf Trace to the finish line.

“We’ve already had people registering for all different routes of the race,” Robertson said. “We just opened registration recently, and every route already has someone, so that’s exciting.

“Our charities are excited this year, because we’re offering them some more support on the charity runner side so they can fundraise too.”