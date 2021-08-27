After almost a year and a half of reduced operating hours and days forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lamar County Library System has extended it hours at all four of its branches to allow patrons additional access to services.

The Purvis, Oak Grove, Sumrall and Lumberton locations are now open to the public from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays. In addition, the Oak Grove and Purvis branches are open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays.

“It’s been such a long time coming, and we’ve been having people ask and ask, and I’m so happy to be able to let people come in, especially the Saturday hours,” library system director Diane DeCesare Ross said. “We’re hoping that people will really start using us on the weekend. (Also), I haven’t been here very long, and we’ve had COVID the whole time I’ve been here this last year, so I want to see when our patrons most want to use the libraries.

"So for the next few months, we’re going to be gathering information, and we may change the hours after that. In the past, all the branches were open on Saturdays, but because of staffing - especially right now with COVID still being around - we’re just going to do the (Oak Grove and Purvis) branches to start with on Saturdays. As I figure out how to get more bodies in there on the weekends, we’ll open the other ones up as well, I hope."

The extended hours will allow patrons more time to browse the libraries’ book and movie collections, use the computers and access other services. Library officials also are making plans for Saturday programming, such as at the Purvis branch, which has been showing movies on Saturday afternoons.

“(The response has been) pretty good,” Ross said. “The first week, I was surprised, because without advertising a whole lot - just mainly word of mouth and Facebook - we had about 20 people at both branches, so 40 total. That’s a lot for not knowing it was going to be open, so I’m pretty excited about that. Of course, they had people checking things out and using the computers and that sort of thing.

“I’ve got some feedback from people through phone calls, just saying how much they enjoyed going on Saturdays because they couldn’t really go during the week. A lot of people work during the week, and we were only open 8 to 4 during COVID, so that doesn’t leave you a lot of time once you get home from work. So we’re just glad to be able to be back and serve the public.”

Online services will continue to be available for patrons who choose that option, including requesting materials through the online catalog at www.lclsms.org. Guests also can access the systems’ Facebook page, which includes links to programming such as Story Time, guides for searching the online catalog, accessing digital materials, and placing items on hold for later pickup.

In addition, Wi-Fi is accessible from the library parking lots.

“I think it was a good thing for us to have the experience of only being able to rely on that, and we got such good feedback from people being able to access Story Time,” Ross said. “My staff asked if we could keep doing it, so I said yes, we want to keep doing it.”

To ensure safety during the pandemic, library staff and guests older than three years old are required to wear masks in the libraries. Hand sanitizer is provided at the branches and high-contact surfaces are cleaned frequently.

Social distancing is encouraged, and the number of people allowed inside the buildings will be limited if necessary.

“At the moment, we’re not saying ‘No, you can’t come in;’ in other words, we’re not limiting people coming in,” Ross said. “But if things start getting crowded, the managers do have the option of instituting that.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen, because we can usually fit 20 or so people into the branches without too much trouble."

For more information on the Lamar County Library System, visit www.lclsms.org or www.facebook.com/lclsms.

“I’m just going to be excited having everybody coming back,” Ross said. “Just when we want to reopen, that’s when the delta variant hits, but we’re going to forge ahead as best we can and see how it goes.”