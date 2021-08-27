Petal School District superintendent Matt Dillon has always said there is one main reason for the district being named Number One in the state by the Mississippi Department of Education: its teachers.

That tenet was recently proven again, when the MDE selected teachers Brittany Goff and Gwen Ann Merrill to serve on the Mississippi Teacher Advisory Council. In that role, Goff and Merrill - who are among 49 professionals from across the state who were chosen for the council - will provide feedback to state superintendent of education Carey Wright on the initiatives of the MDE and the Mississippi Legislature.

The Mississippi Teacher Advisory Council, which was formed in 2016, now includes 300 educators representing schools in urban and rural settings and an array of content areas, including general education, arts, special education, and career and technical education.

Our district is very fortunate and proud to have outstanding teachers like Ms. Merrill and Ms. Goff,” Dillon said. “I know they will represent our schools and state very well.”

Brittany Goff

Goff, a second-grade teacher at Petal Primary School, is in her 13th year of teaching and her 10th year in the Petal School District.

“I feel honored to be selected (for the council),” Goff said. "I know there are a lot of really strong teachers in our district and our state, so to be selected is a honor.

“My principal (Tessa Trimm) sent all of the facilitors an email to ask if we wanted to apply, so I just kind of emailed her back and asked her if that’s something she thought I should go for, and she said yes. So she wrote me a recommendation letter, and then I just had to answer some questions on the application, which was real brief. We waited a couple of months, and got the email (saying I had been chosen).”

Although the new members of the council have not yet been provided with an exact agenda, they are expected to start their duties in September.

“I don’t really know the specifics, but I think the most appealing part to me is being a voice for my colleagues,” Goff said. “I’ve worked in a role as a leader on campus for several years now, and so that’s kind of been my favorite part there.

“My favorite part has been taking the ideas of my colleagues - who have really good ones - and making them heard. I like being the kind of liaison between my team and our leaders, so just doing that on a grander scale, and making a voice for our little town and stellar teachers (will be great).”

Goff, who is originally from Gulf Breeze, Florida, moved to Mississippi to attend the University of Southern Mississippi. She graduated from USM’s College of Education and Honors College with a degree in elementary education, and became a National Board Certified Teacher in December 2018.

Prior to coming to the Petal School District in 2012, Goff worked at Grace Christian Elementary School in Hattiesburg. She taught kindergarten at the primary school for nine years before moving to second grade.

“It sounds really cliche, but (my passion comes) from those ‘light bulb’ moments with the kids,” Goff said. “Teaching kindergarten was different; I always said it was amazing to see where they started and where they ended.

“In that year it’s this big thing in that special time, but I don’t think second grade is going to be much different in seeing where they started to where they ended, and having a part in that. It just gives meaning to what you get up and do every day.”

Gwen Ann Merrill

Merrill has been at Petal High School for 12 years, where she teaches World Literature/English II and Accelerated English II.

“I’m really excited (about the Mississippi Teacher Advisory Council), because this is my 13th year of teaching, and I know that being a teacher is rewarding and it’s a noble profession,” Merrill said. “But I also feel like teachers are facing a really difficult time right now, with teaching in a pandemic.

“I think this past year, especially, we faced many things that we’re facing this year. So I’m really excited about being on a committee that’s advocating for education, and for teachers and students.”

Merrill said she is looking forward to starting the council meetings, which may be held virtually to help avoid the spread of COVID-19.

“I know that we’ll meet several times throughout the year; I think they’re regional meetings for teachers around this area,” she said. “That’s kind of all I’ve been told at this point, is that we’ll be giving feedback on key issues in education and resources that teachers need, and things like that.

“I think with especially where we’re at right now in education, we have a lot of cornerstones in place with technology and things we’ve been able to build upon in our field. Students need teachers to be at their very best, so I just want to important role in advocating for education and teachers. That’s kind of my only agenda at this time.”

Merrill, who has spent her entire teaching career in the Petal School District, earned her Bachelor of Arts in English licensure from the University of Southern Mississippi in 2009. In August 2013, she completed a master’s degree in secondary education with an emphasis in English at William Carey University.

Merrill became a National Board Certified Teacher in December 2017.

“First of all, I love teaching teenagers because I really feel like teenagers kind of have the world at their fingertips,” she said. “They’re full of hope and promise and everything, and they look at the world in a very idealistic view.

“So I love teaching teenagers for that reason, and just channeling that and helping them reach their goals, and helping them accomplish what they want to achieve in life. I teach English because I feel like that is a good avenue for a lot of their goals, with reading and writing and communicating. That’s what we want our people to be able to do."