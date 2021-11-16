When Sumrall Mayor Joel Lofton finished his career in law enforcement after serving with the Sumrall Police Department and the Mississippi Department of Homeland Security, the passion for that profession stayed with him.

So when he recently got the opportunity to attend – and speak at – the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, it was a perfect fit. The four-day conference, which was held from Oct. 30-Nov. 2 at the Gaylord Opryland, featured integrated response topics for first responders, emergency management, community leaders, school administration and hospital staff.

“When I worked for Homeland Security, I actually ran the active shooter training program for the state of Mississippi for several years,” said Lofton, who was elected mayor this past summer. “It was an integral part of my job … and honestly, every role in my life, the information is valuable.

“That’s whether it’s the Town of Sumrall as the mayor – to be able to come back and share information on training and provide opportunities for our law enforcement, fire and other first responders – or to be able to come back and provide the same for our personnel (at the local school district). (This conference) is an awesome opportunity that you can carry into any part of your life.”

Featured topics at the ALERRT Conference 2021 included, but were not limited to, “From Sandy Hook to COVID-19: Lessons Learned in Crisis,” “A Proactive Approach to Emergency Action Planning for Schools and Colleges,” “Community Approach to Prevention, Response, and Resiliency to Acts of Mass Violence” and “Non-Violent Police Intervention: De-escalation and control through Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.”

“It is a great benefit; their training is research-based, and it’s field tested,” Lofton said. “With so many people participating in this training and the implementation of these plans, it’s an awesome opportunity to get feedback from those who have had to go through these situations.

“These conferences allow you to speak with people who have been in these situations, and who have put these plans into play, and find out first-hand what works and what doesn’t.”

Speakers for the general session were Maj. Thomas Santos, of the Honolulu Police Department; Craig Uchimura, battalion chief for the Honolulu Fire Department; and Carly Posey, mission director for the “I Love U Guys” Foundation. Lofton was invited to speak in one of the event’s breakout sessions, along with speakers such as Alan Miller, instructor for the Homefront Protective Group; Damian McKeon, battalion chief for the Austin Fire Department; Dorothy Cave, EMD program manager; Maj. Jacob King with the Marietta Police Department; and Jeff Walters, chief of police at the Philippi Police Department.

“I had the opportunity to speak, and got to participate in my first-ever podcast,” Lofton said. “We talked about issues relevant in our part of the world, and I got to speak on opportunities to fund programs such as this with grant dollars, which I kind of had a key in piloting the first programming that was fully grant-paid.

“We kind of established the system here in the state of Mississippi, and others actually followed our state. We led for many years, because what we did here is something that all Mississippians should be proud of. That’s something I still enjoy getting out and talking about, and helping others get out and do good things for people.”