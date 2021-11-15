About a month ago, Hattiesburg City Council members discussed the possibility of redistricting the city’s wards to balance the population in those areas, after the 2020 U.S. Census showed a 5.96 percent growth in the city’s population over the last 10 years.

Now, city officials are holding five public hearings – one for each ward – which will allow residents to review proposed redistricting plans and to voice opinions or concerns on the matter.

“(These) are to give an opportunity to the public to view the proposed plans, and provide feedback to the council as we consider the different options we have to redistrict the city,” Ward 1 Councilman Jeffrey George said. “We want to take this opportunity to make sure that we’re getting information out to the public, (because) they have a very important part that they play in this process.

“So we absolutely encourage people to participate and to show up to the meetings. If they’re not able to, they can view the proposed plans online and provide feedback to the council ahead of the deadline.”

The locations and times of the meetings, which are broken down by wards, are as follows:

Ward 1: From 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Thad Cochran Center, #216 Barbara Ross Room. The center is located at 121 West Memorial Drive on the University of Southern Mississippi campus.

Ward 2: From 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 29 at the historic Eureka School cafeteria, 410 East 6th Street.

Ward 3: From 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at University Baptist Church, 3200 West Arlington Loop.

Ward 4: From 6-7:30 p.m. at Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center, 220 West Front Street.

Ward 5: From 6-7:30 p.m. at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church sanctuary, 1313 Country Club Road.

Two proposed redistricting plans are available for viewing online at www.hattiesburgms.com/council/redistricting. Plans also may be viewed in the council clerk’s office on the second floor of Hattiesburg City Hall at 200 Forrest Street, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Written comments related to the redistricting plan will be accepted until 5 p.m. Dec. 10. Comments can be mailed to city hall, council office, P.O. Box 1898, Hattiesburg MS 39402. Comments also can be emailed to council@hattiesburgms.com.

“Once we’ve gathered all this feedback and heard from the community, we’ll sit down in a council meeting and review that feedback,” George said. “We’ll make a decision as to which plan we will move forward with, or if any modifications are needed to the plans as they have been presented.

“Then the council will work towards finding a plan that works the best, and we’ll present that for adoption.”

The redistricting process, which takes place every 10 years after the census, looks at the population of each ward to determine which wards are above the ideal population and which are below that number. To begin the cycle, Hattiesburg City Council members on Oct. 18 heard from Chris Watson, who serves as principal planner at Bridge & Watson and will help advise the city on how to proceed.

“Wards 1 and 3 are over on what I call the western half of the city; Wards 2, 4 and 5 are the eastern half of the city,” Watson told council members. “The eastern half of the city is underpopulated, so to speak, and the western half of the city is overpopulated, so to speak.

“So the task at hand is that of growing the three eastern wards into a westerly direction, to shift that population to bring every ward into a population balance.”

According to census numbers, in 2010 the city had a population of 19,268 white individuals, a Black population of 24,391 and an “other” population of 2,332, for a total of 45,991. In 2020, those numbers were 19,494 white, 24,962 Black and 4,274 “other,” for a total of 48,730.

Data from Bridge & Watson show the ideal population for each ward in the city is 9,746. Current ward population is broken down as follows:

Ward 1: Current population is 12,277, which is 2,531 – or 26 percent – above the ideal number. In 2010, the ward had 4,368 white and 3,470 Black; in 2020, it was home to 5,012 white individuals and 4,831 Black individuals.

Ward 2: Current population is 7,668, which is 2,078 – or 21.3 percent – below the ideal number. In 2010, the ward had 1,238 white residents and 4,898 Black residents; in 2020 it was home to 1,141 white residents and 4,358 Black residents.

Ward 3: Current population is 10,869, which is 1,123 – or 11.5 percent – above the ideal number. In 2010, the ward had 5,584 white residents and 1,735 Black residents; in 2020 it was home to 6,177 white residents and 2,124 Black residents.

Ward 4: Current population is 8,797, which is 949 – or 9.7 percent – below the ideal number. In 2010, the ward had 4,800 white residents and 2,430 Black residents; in 2020 it was home to 3,826 white residents and 2,867 Black residents.

Ward 5: Current population is 9,119, which is 627 – or 6.4 percent – below the ideal population. In 2010, the ward had 1,208 white residents and 4,870 Black residents; in 2020 it was home to 1,401 white residents and 4,828 Black residents.

The total degree of imbalance throughout the five wards is 47.3 percent.

“The 1965 Voting Rights Act requires ‘one man, one vote,’” council president Carter Carroll said. “We have five wards, and let’s just say we have a 50,000 population; each ward would need to have 10,000 people. “You wouldn’t want one ward that had 20,000 people, and one ward that only had 5,000, because the ward that only had 5,000, their vote is greater than the overpopulated wards. So we look at our existing wards to see where we need to make changes, and then we will try to disrupt as little as possible, as far as neighborhoods go and where the people vote and things like that.”