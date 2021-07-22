Officials from the State Fire Marshal’s office are expected to arrive in Hattiesburg this week to investigate the cause of the fire that severely damaged the well-known Nick’s Ice House dive bar on Hardy Street.

Danny Wade, assistant chief of the Hattiesburg Fire Department, said dispatch received a call at approximately 11:30 p.m. on July 21. Firefighters arrived on scene minutes later to find the building in flames; the fire was under control by 12:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

“It is under investigation,” Wade said. “It’ll be a joint effort with the Hattiesburg Fire Department and the state to do an investigation, to see if we can determine the cause. There was nobody (inside) when we got on scene.”

Nick’s Ice House was opened in the mid-1970s by Nick Kolinksy, an Army veteran and former football player at the University of Southern Mississippi. The bar, which also sold packaged ice and operated as a moving company, was named “One of the South’s Best Bars” by Southern Living Magazine.

It moved to its current location in 1981.

A post on the bar’s Facebook page states “although we’re unsure exactly what the future holds, please know that we will always cherish the music, the merriment, and the memories that have resonated from these walls since 1981. We love each and every one of you.”