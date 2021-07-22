Thanks to a waiver from the federal government, meals at all schools in the Petal School District will be free of charge throughout the duration of the upcoming school year that begins on Aug. 3.

School district superintendent Matt Dillon said all members of the district are encouraged to take advantage of that opportunity, although families are still asked to complete the Free and Reduced Meal Application on the Petal School District website at www.petalschools.com. Prior to the government waiver, meals were $2.50 for children and $3 for adults.

“We’re still dealing with some challenges with the (COVID-19) pandemic, and I know that has impacted people financially as well,” Dillon said. “So I think it’s a blessing and a great opportunity that we make sure we take care of the physical well-being of our students, to be able to provide free meals for them.

“It’s a great blessing from the federal government that we’re able to provide this opportunity for all of our students, district-wide.”

At the end of the school year, school district officials will be notified whether the free meal waiver will again be provided.

“We’re really not in control of that; that’s coming down from federal guidance,” Dillon said. “So we just take the federal guidance that we have to follow, which in this case happens to be very favorable to all of our students.

“We will get direction from the feds when it comes to the end of next year to determine whether that will be something that continues, or if we have to go back to requiring a cost. We’ll have to see at that point."

The district also has maintained its Summer Food Service Program for 15 years, which runs each year from June through July. During the program, various schools in the district provide free breakfast and lunch to children under 18 years of age, while adults can purchase on-site meals for a small fee.

Meals also are free to individuals over 18 years of age who have been determined by the state to be mentally or physically disabled and who participate in a public or nonprofit school program established for the disabled. No applications, proof of income or proof of residency is required to take part in the program.

By 2018, the Summer Food Service Program had grown from one operational site to 18 operational sites.

Because of safety concerns during the pandemic, in 2020 the Petal Children’s Task Force temporarily headed up the program.

“We have not stopped feeding all year long,” Dillon said. “If you think about it, we have fed all through the summer, so we’re pretty much feeding 12 months out of the year.

“That gives families the opportunity to get meals throughout the day, even during the summer months.”