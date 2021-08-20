Spots are still available for robotics classes at Pine Belt Robotics Academy and Enrichment Center, along with an assortment of fall enrichment classes that will begin the first week in September.

The classes are being held in the academy’s new location, 120 98th Place Boulevard in Hattiesburg, inside Anatomies. Families can register online at www.pinebeltroboticsacademy.com.

During robotics classes, which are led by academy founder Nadine Amaya, students complete STEM robotic challenges while programming robots and utilizing the engineering design process. Classes are designed for students from kindergarten to eight grade; schedules can be found on the academy website.

“Registration is still open in the (robotics) classes that still have spaces,” said Amaya, the 2018 Mississippi VEX IQ Elementary Teacher of the Year and 2017 VEX IQ World STEM Hall of Fame Teacher of the Year. “There’s one class that’s completely full and one class has one spot left, and I think the others have two spaces, so there’s some very limited spots still available.”

Enrichment classes - which consist of activities such as Lego Club, American Liberty: Magna Carta to the 20th Century Patriotism, ASL Club, Spanish Club, Young Authors Club and Writing Hacks - are designed to offer other opportunities for academic-based learning programs in a fun environment.

“I reached out to some certified teachers in the area that I know that have some experience in other fields,” Amaya said. “I have a team of teachers that will be working with me, so that we can offer these unique learning opportunities for students.”

Lego Club will be held on Mondays and Thursdays and is designed for students from kindergarten through eight grade. Students will be presented with challenges that require critical thinking, creativity, problem solving and engineering skills as they develop an understanding of physical science while working with LEGOs.

American Liberty: Magna Carta to the 20th Century Patriotism will be held on Tuesdays and is designed for students in third through sixth grades. Floor maps, patriotic music, literary works, and creative activities will be used to help students understand the long history of freedom and liberty of American citizens.

ASL Club will be held on Thursdays and is designed for students in seventh through 12th grades. Participants will learn the fundamentals of American Sign Language as they participate in a balance of lessons and activities to lear basic ASL, as well as methods of employing the 3D features of ASL.

Spanish Club will be held on Tuesdays and is designed for students in fourth through eighth grades. Students will be immersed in the Spanish language as they participate in meaningful and relevant activities that are fun and creative.

Young Authors Academy will be held on Thursdays and is designed for students in third through seventh grades. Students will pursue writing while practicing a variety of techniques as they look at different styles and genres of writing, as well as analyze short stories and books.

Writing Hacks will be held in November and is designed for students to explore writing strategies that guarantee success even for participants who may dislike writing.

Each class is limited to eight students to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“I’m very, very excited about the opportunity to expand learning opportunities for students in the area into some other areas, that I don’t necessarily have all the skills to be able to introduce that to them,” Amaya said. “But by working alongside these other teachers, in collaboration with them, I believe that it’s going to expand children’s learning.

“So I’m super excited about that. Now that I’m in a location where I have more space, I’m able to branch out into different areas.”

In addition, the Pine Belt Robotics Academy and Enrichment Center will host several “Sensational Saturday Events” including Cranium Crunch, Exploring Cultures, Experienced Chess and Beginner Chess. Parents who are interested in learning more about any of the programs and meeting the teachers are encouraged to stop by the academy from 1-2 p.m. Aug. 28.

Along with the smaller class sizes, Amaya and other academy staff are taking other precautions against COVID-19, including sanitizing and disinfecting stations during and in between activities.

“I’m extra, extra cautious, so we are still requiring masks for everyone that enters the academy,” Amaya said. “We do temperature checks, and ask COVID questions (as part of) a screener.

“We have gloves available for those who would like to use gloves, and we use hand sanitizer regularly and spray with Starbrite disinfectant in between groups.”