A Hub City resident is looking to bring two outdoor volleyball courts - with the possibility of an indoor court as well - to Mobile Street in downtown Hattiesburg.

Hattiesburg City Council members recently approved a petition filed by Louis Gagnet - owner of the property at 309 Mobile Street - to change the zoning classification for that site from B5 (residential business) to B4 (downtown business). Council also approved a petition that allows for outdoor amusement facilities, specifically regulation outdoor volleyball courts, to be located 65 feel from the abutting residential property line, for a variance of 435 feet.

“There are two existing warehouse structures (at that property), and Mr. Gagnet has owned or been a partner in that property for a handful of years,” said Ginger Lowrey, who serves as planning division manager for the City of Hattiesburg. “He’s just used it for private use up until now.

“The city has interpreted use as interior use, which is like a club and bar, because he’s going to have a bar a music, a food truck, that type of thing. An accessory to that use is the amusement - it’s called ‘amusement facilities’ in our code - which kind of overall looks at lots of different uses, anything from an outdoor sports facility to go-karts. So it’s a big catch-all, but his variance is specifically related to distance that’s required from outdoor amusement use to residential.”

B4 zoning is intended to promote concentration and vitality of commercial and business uses in the historic central business area of the city; the district is characterized by wall-to-wall and lot-line-to-lot-line development, pedestrian walkways, a vertical mix of uses, upper floor residential uses, and off-street public parking lots. B5 zoning provides for retail, personal and business services, offices, and financial services in locations with convenient access to the region’s population consistent with comprehensive planning policies.

“He’s immediately adjacent to R3 zoning, which is multi-family zoning, and it’s not just zoned that; it’s used as multi-family,” Lowrey said. “So that’s what the variance is for, just because he’s so close.

“He also had a letter of support from the housing authority as well."

Gagnet has proposed renovating the existing warehouse on the site to accommodate a variety of small gaming amenities, such as billiards, ping-pong, and a bar for beer and light wine sales. He also has raised the idea of a volleyball court in the rear building, which is not fully enclosed.

Additionally, Gagnet has proposed adding two regulation outdoor beach volleyball courts, as well as other outdoor game and picnic areas.

“He is rezoning to B4, which is a mixed-use, and what we want to see is lots of different uses altogether in a dense area,” Lowrey said. “So it definitely is a development in the spirit of B4; at the same time, we want to make sure that our residential properties are taken care of as much as possible as well, while still promoting economic development.

“So the fact that he has a letter of support from the residential development to the east is definitely a positive for his development. It’s certainly in the spirt of B4, downtown mixed-used type developments.”