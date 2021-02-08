When Steve Stringer ran for Petal’s Ward 2 Alderman seat in 2001, he wasn’t sure if he would win, but he was certain of one thing: none of his opponents would out-campaign or out-work him.

Two decades later, that work ethic Stringer has carried with him for the past five terms has paid off in a big way, as he was recently named to the Mississippi Municipal League Hall of Fame. Stringer is one of only eight inductees from the state to receive the designation - which was created to honor those individuals who have served 20 or more years as an elected municipal official - and the only one to ever inducted from Petal.

“I think it’s a good thing,” said Stringer, who was recently elected to his sixth term. “It shows that I try to do the best thing for Petal, and with me serving for 20 years, that’s just because I love Petal.

"It’s a great honor that they recognized me for that, but it’s actually for Petal. That’s why I do it; I love the city.”

A lifelong resident of Petal, Stringer graduated from Petal High School in 1983. After graduation, he began working for his father, who owned Bug Master. In 2007, Bug Master merged with Locke Extermination and Stringer became the owner of that business.

Since his election, he is one of only two aldermen to serve three consecutive terms, with the others being Craig Bullock and Tony Ducker, who was recently elected mayor. Stringer received his certifications through the Mississippi Municipal League, which lobbies the state and federal legislatures; provides education for elected municipal officials; offers technical support; represents municipalities with public and private entities; and serves as a networking media for municipal members.

“(When I entered politics), I just saw an opportunity to help the city grow, and I love my city so much that I wanted to be a part of the growth,” Stringer said. “We already have the Number One school district in the state, and as far as I’m concerned, we’ve got the Number One city.

“We have our ups and downs, but I think it’s been more ups than downs, and I feel honored that the people have entrusted me to serve this long.”

For his new four-year term, which began July 1, Stringer looks forward to more growth, especially such as that on the Evelyn Gandy Parkway and in the city’s residential areas.

“There’s no end to it, and right now you can hardly find any houses in Petal, so you know people are moving to Petal,” he said. “I know a lot of times in the last several years, people have said we’re not the Friendly City, and I want to get away from that.

“I want to get back to no negativity, and to just keep thriving. People are coming to Petal.”

After the recent municipal elections, Stringer is one of three remaining aldermen on the seven-person board, along with Mike Lott and Craig Bullock. As such, he looks forward to continuing to provide advice to incoming aldermen Gerald Steele, Blake Nobles, Craig Strickland and Drew Brickson.

“I think it’s going to be a learning curve for all of us, because this is probably the most new members we’ve had in a long time,” Stringer said. “They’ve got plans in their wards, and things that they need done, and we’re going to have to learn to work really closely together.

“I’ve had some of them ask questions, and I think for the most part, they’re listening to me. Even though we may not always agree, we’re learning to agree to disagree. I’ve had a couple of them come to me and talk to me about things, wanting to make sure that even though there’s some things they’re working on hard in their wards, that it’s done the right way."