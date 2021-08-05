Early last March, Mayor Toby Barker and other Hattiesburg officials instituted the “Don’t Be a Litterburg” program in conjunction with the Great American Cleanup, a nationwide community involvement program that encourages volunteers to clean up litter around their communities.

That initiative has returned this summer, with Barker looking for volunteers to help pick up one side of the mile-long stretch of U.S. 49 known as Clyde Kennard Memorial Highway near the University of Southern Mississippi. The effort, which began this month, will continue once a month for the next six months.

“We chose this first segment because of the attention it (recently) received with being named after (Civil Rights pioneer) Clyde Kennard, and it’s the front door to our city,” Barker said. “However, what I hope will happen as we go forward, is we’ll start seeing some other thoroughfares and streets that are adopted by folks.

“That’s all in an effort to keep our city looking good.”

City officials will provide volunteers with safety vests, litter grabbers, gloves and bags, and will give instructions on where to leave the bags after they’re filled. Anyone interested in participating - including individuals, businesses, churches or other organizations - can call (601) 545-4501 or filling out the form at https://bit.ly/litterburgpartner.

“We have to make Hattiesburg look better - not only because of the first impression that it gives to visitors, but for ourselves,” Barker said. “We need to do it to take pride in our community, in every part of our city.

“I hope this is the first of many steps to do just that. The City of Hattiesburg can’t do it all; it will require citizen participation. Luckily, we have a lot of passionate people that we have seen that are doing that.”

So far, several people have already committed to helping clean up that stretch of highway.

“Hopefully we build on that and keep going,” Barker said.

Last year, the effort began across from Merchants Foodservice, where approximately 40 volunteers from that organization took time to clean up litter along Edwards Street. Before the work began, Barker held a news conference where he unveiled the Litterburg design and artwork, which consists of the “Don’t Be a Litterburg” wording alongside a littering insect. That design was conceived by Abby and Brandon Thaxton, owners of The Lucky Rabbit on Mobile Street in downtown Hattiesburg.

In addition to the “Don’t Be a Litterburg” initiative, several other measures have been taken against litter in the past several years, including pinpointing problems and inefficiencies in the city’s curbside recycling program and the purchase of a new sweeper truck. Officials also launched a new brand called “Rethink Recycling,” which asks residents to set a new standard for the city on that initiative.

Raising awareness about the importance of the program, coupled with internal processes, proved to be successful,” Barker said in a previous story. “And while we believe there are still so many more who can benefit from recycling, we’ve enrolled approximately 700 over the last two and a half years.

“On average, that’s 25 per month, and month after month we continue to see more and more individuals and businesses who are interested in recycling.”