In advance of the upcoming Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget, which must be approved by the middle of September, Hattiesburg City Council members recently heard requests from two department heads on what they’d like to see in their areas.

Alan Howe, director of the Water and Sewer Department, and Chris McGee, director of the Parks and Recreation Department, visited council’s Aug. 2 work session to discuss matters such as finances, equipment, and staffing. Other directors are expected to come to the next work session on August 16 for their budget requests.

Water and Sewer Department

Howe started off by listing some of the accomplishments of his team, including the fact that when he took over the department three years ago, there were 1,464 open water and sewer work tickets. As of July 30, the Water and Sewer Department crew had that number down to 60.

“I credit all our employees for doing that; they work hard every day,” Howe said. “We have three water crews, one sewer crew and I have a contract water and a contract sewer crew.

“That’s what they do every day - they fix water repairs, sewer repairs and other problems also.”

Howe’s first request was a realignment of the department’s pay scale, including going to a $15 per hour minimum pay. That measure would give raises to all employees, based on years of service.

Howe also asked for an additional $465,000 to go towards streets and structures.

“The (first) major item there is water and sewer taps; the taps this year are over $300,000, just for new businesses, new homes and things we have to put in,” he said. “Fire hydrants - last year when we did pressure testing in November, we found 260 fire hydrants not working at all; we’ve repaired all those now.

“(Also), we decided that before we go pouring asphalt this time, we would go and change out some water service lines, from the mains to the meters. So that’s a good bit of the money right there, but I think it’s something we need to do so we don’t keep tearing roads up.”

Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado told Howe she appreciates that she appreciates him using in-house labor, rather than contracting out to other organizations.

“Why pay these high costs of contracts when we can do it?” she said.

Parks and Recreation Department

McGee also began by mentioning some of the accomplishments of his team over the past year, including upgrades at Duncan Lake, lighting and netting repairs at the Tatum Park tennis courts, and the new splash pad at Dewitt Sullivan Park in Palmers Crossing. In addition, the city hosted three stat and district youth baseball tournaments.

The Parks and Recreation Department also paved the roads in South Hill and Riverview cemeteries, along with the parking lots and the basketball court at the 9th Street parks.

Goals for 2022 include increasing morale of employees; to help with that, McGee asked for pay raises throughout the department, along with new programs for employees’ health and leisure.

“A healthy employee is a more productive employee,” McGee said. “And some of our facilities are getting old, so we need to start upgrading our facilities. We need to upgrade our equipment … and we need a program for 13 to 18-year-old youth in our city.

"That’s a population that normally gets in trouble, so we need to give them something to do. We have programs for 12 and under, or the high school kids that play sports; nobody actually thinks about when they’re 13 and 18 and they don’t play sports. So we need to get them involved in arts, get them involved in music, and whatever intramural things … to keep them off the streets.”

McGee is asking for $67,000 to reinstate the city’s innovative program system, which includes activities such as kickball, dodgeball and volleyball. He also wants to hire two part-time employees to help start the aforementioned programs for 13 to 18-year-olds.

McGee also is requesting $258,000 for cemeteries; of that, $180,000 would go toward a new bucket truck to replace the current 2012 model the city currently uses. Another $30,000 of that would be used to digitize the city’s burial records, rather than using the pen-and-paper method.

“We need to get away from putting burials on paper and cards, and get a computer program,” McGee said. “We’ve been looking and there’s a $30,000 upgrade that we can do, so that we can be in the 21st century.

“We also need a dump truck out there; our dump truck is old for the cemetery, and we’re constantly doing maintenance on it. We’re burying a lot of people on the weekends and on holidays, and that costs overtime, so I’m asking for a little increase in the overtime budget there."