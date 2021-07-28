After a two-day arbitration process that was held back in March, the United States Civilian Board of Contract Appeals has ruled in favor of Hattiesburg - and against the Federal Emergency Management Agency - for funding on the rebuild of Fire Station No. 2.

FEMA will now amend its project worksheet to rebuild the fire station - which was heavily damaged in the 2017 tornado that tore through the eastern and southern parts of the city - as a 5,900-square-foot facility that meets current-day requirements for Fire Station Construction Codes and Standards. The city’s appeal for the Timberton Softball Complex, which was damaged in the same storm, is still pending.

“Obviously, it’s a very encouraging step forward to have someone at that level acknowledge that the station will have to be replaced,” Mayor Toby Barker said. “The next step is sorting through the mechanics of that, including getting approval of a new site.”

Arbitration, which was requested by city officials in December 2020, was necessitated after FEMA went back on its decision that the fire station on Arledge Street met the “50 percent rule,” which states that if the cost to repair a facility is more than half of what it would take to replace it, then FEMA will replace the building. Although the agency had originally agreed that stipulation was met, the $259,312 obligated by FEMA does not match the estimated $2.5 million it would cost to replace the fire station.

“FEMA said it met that criteria, then our insurance company came forward and said it was a total loss,” Barker said in a previous story. “Then when FEMA gave us the cost estimating worksheet in November 2018, it was still eligible for the 50 percent ruling.

“It wasn’t until the following January, in 2019, that the initial offer to replace the facility was $259,000. After other correspondences, FEMA decides that we don’t meet the 50 percent rule, and that’s kind of where we (were). We appealed that and got a rejection in November (2020), and … opted for arbitration.”

Fire Station 2, which was initially built in the 1960s, met standards at that time as a 3,200-square-foot facility. However, to meet current-day requirements for the Fire Station Construction Codes and Standards, the city will be required to build a bigger site.

“We are committed to rebuilding Station 2 and committed to rebuilding Timberton Park. To finally have the federal government acknowledge - again - that Station 2 is a complete loss, and that it was eligible for complete reconstruction, is an encouraging sign.

“I wish it wouldn’t have taken four and a half years, but we are committed to that neighborhood, to see that they have a permanent station to receive fire coverage."

In August 2019, Hattiesburg City Council members voted to approve an Architectural Services Agreement with Williams and Associates for reconstruction of Fire Station No. 2, with plans to rebuild at the site of the former Big Yank location on Edwards Street, about a block away from the former Arledge Street site. Preliminary ideas for the station include a two-lane engine bay, a gear locker room, support rooms for 24/7 operations, a full kitchen and dining area, an exercise/training room and a battalion chief’s office and private bedroom.

The site will be designed to withstand 120-mil-per-hour winds.

“It was clearly determined during our (arbitration) hearing that a rebuild of Station 2 could not go on the current site on Arledge Street,” Barker said. “However, FEMA has a defined process for which you go and get approval for a new site, so we will follow that process.”

There is no timeline as of yet as to when the rebuild will begin.