Over the past 10 years, officials from the City of Petal have touted growth in the city, including in residential areas and business corridors such as the Evelyn Gandy Parkway, which continues to expand on a regular basis.

That growth is evident in the numbers from the United State’s Census Bureau’s 2020 census, which shows the the population of the Friendly City increased from 10,454 residents in the last census - which was taken in 2010 - to its current population of 11,010. Those numbers indicate a growth rate of 5.3 percent.

“To be honest with you, I think that number would have been a little higher if not for the 2017 tornado, but we’re definitely headed in the right direction,” Mayor Tony Ducker said. “We’ve had some people come in who have been fairly aggressive with new construction, and I believe that’s one of the equations that we had been missing, was rooftops (homes).

“When you talk about recruiting retail investment into the community, they count heads, so the more people, the better. I do like the fact that it’s not an overwhelming growth. We have some infrastructure needs that we’re about to get ready to address, and one those factors that we’ll be looking at is being able to expand our infrastructure for future growth."

Broken down by race and ethnicity, The City of Petal’s population is as follows:

White: 8,305 residents, or 75.4 percent, in 2020. In 2010, that number was 8,997, or 86.1 percent.

Black: 1,613 residents, or 14.7 percent, in 2020. In 2010, that number was 1,039, or 9.9 percent.

American Indian: 35 residents, or 0.3 percent, in 2020. In 2010, that number was 25, or 0.2 percent.

Pacific Islander: One resident, or 00. percent, in 2020. In 2010, that number was 0.

Other: 360 residents, or 3.3 percent, in 2020. In 2010, that number was 139, or 1.3 percent.

Two or more: 611 residents, or 5.5 percent, in 2020. In 2010, that number was 176, or 1.7 percent.

Hispanic or Latino: 614 residents, or 5.6 percent, in 2020. In 2010, that number was 361, or 3.5 percent.

“A lot of it is national growth over the past four years,” Ducker said. “There was a general feeling (during that time) that we had a lot of sentiment from consumers that we were moving in a positive area, as far as business would go. You had entrepreneurs that weren’t as hesitant to go out and invest money and capital.

"Obviously you’ve got low interest rates, so that was favorable as well, and the school district is still the calling card in this area, so there’s a lot of people that want to move over here for those reasons. If you want to move over to the school district, we need to make it appealing for developers to build inside the city, because they could just as easily build outside the city and still tap into the school district."

Forrest County grew by 3,224 residents between the 2010 and 2020 censuses, to boast a current population of 78,158.

“Some of the national numbers don’t look as positive; some of the consumer sentiment is down,” Ducker said. “Right now, it does seem like the remedy for this is that the federal government is just throwing a lot of money out there, and that’s going to lead to inflation, so that’s going to hurt the consumer a little bit. We have to be prepared for it to go either way.

“We’ve been working on the budget; all in all, it’s going to be able to touch every area of our city. Parts of our budget have been neglected due to tight finances - which is good - but it also takes a conservative approach, that if the economy were to take a turn, we’d be able to adapt and handle that as well.”