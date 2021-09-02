As officials from the Petal School District continue to monitor COVID-19 cases and exposures throughout the district’s five schools, there is encouragement in the fact that those numbers have continued to decrease for three consecutive weeks.

According to numbers from the school district’s website, for the week of August 16-20 the district showed a positivity rate of 2.6 percent among students over all campuses; among staff, that number was 1.6 percent. For the week of August 23-27, those numbers improved to 1.7 percent for students and 1.1 percent for staff.

“What we’ve found is that Monday, or the first day of the week, is typically the most challenging day, because we’re sorting out things that have happened away from campus over the weekend,” school district superintendent Matt Dillon said. “We sort through those numbers, and sometimes we see a higher number there, but on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of the week we have seen a trend where it goes down every day of the week.

“That’s encouraging to me, because that shows that our protocols are working, and our teachers are doing an amazing job of keeping a safe environment. Our principals and administrative staff are working to ensure that we’re following the proper protocols in our schools, and it shows that we’re not a super-spreader with what we’re doing. The numbers are backing that up, and we’re very proud of our staff that really stepped up to make sure that everybody fills whatever gaps we need to do.”

The school district boasts an enrollment of 4,241; of that number, there were 112 new positive cases among students during the week of August 16-20. There were 472 new quarantines during that period.

Among staff - of which there are 669 in the district - there were 11 new positive cases during the aforementioned time period, along with 18 new quarantines.

The district showed much improvement in all of those areas for the week of August 23-27. For students in that time period, there were 75 new positive cases, along with 204 new quarantines.

For staff, there were eight new positive cases, along with eight new quarantines.

Those numbers are broken down as following:

Petal Primary School: Features an enrollment of 1,053 students, with 13 new positives and 38 new quarantines among that number. Of 142 staff members, there was one new positive case and one new quarantine. That equals a percentage of 1.2 for students and 0.7 for staff.

Features an enrollment of 1,053 students, with 13 new positives and 38 new quarantines among that number. Of 142 staff members, there was one new positive case and one new quarantine. That equals a percentage of 1.2 for students and 0.7 for staff. Petal Elementary School: Features an enrollment of 605 students, with 13 new positives and 39 new quarantines among that number. Of 75 staff members, there was one new positive case and two new quarantines. That equals a percentage of 1.6 for students and 1.3 for staff.

Features an enrollment of 605 students, with 13 new positives and 39 new quarantines among that number. Of 75 staff members, there was one new positive case and two new quarantines. That equals a percentage of 1.6 for students and 1.3 for staff. Petal Upper Elementary School: Features an enrollment of 610 students, with 20 new positives and 46 new quarantines among that number. Of 73 staff members, there was one new positive and three new quarantines. That equals a percentage of 3.2 for students and 1.3 for staff.

Features an enrollment of 610 students, with 20 new positives and 46 new quarantines among that number. Of 73 staff members, there was one new positive and three new quarantines. That equals a percentage of 3.2 for students and 1.3 for staff. Petal Middle School: Features and enrollment of 740 students, with nine new positives and 35 new quarantines among that number. Of 78 staff members, there were two new positives and one new quarantine. That equals a percentage of 1.2 for students and 2.5 for staff.

Features and enrollment of 740 students, with nine new positives and 35 new quarantines among that number. Of 78 staff members, there were two new positives and one new quarantine. That equals a percentage of 1.2 for students and 2.5 for staff. Petal High School: Features an enrollment of 1,232 students, with 23 new positives and 46 new quarantines among that number. Of 134 staff members, there were two new positive cases and one new quarantine. That equals a percentage of 1.8 for students and 0.7 for staff.

“It’s been pretty special to have the first month of school behind us, because it was a successful month,” Dillon said. “It was challenging but successful at the same time, and the numbers are encouraging, I think within the Pine Belt as a whole.

“So we’re hopefully getting closer to the back side of this (delta) variant sooner than later.”

As of right now, all five schools in the districts are under a mandatory mask order, based on its return-to-school plan. After the two-week window of requiring masks, officials review numbers every five days.

“If we can get down to 5 percent or less, then those (mask orders) can come back to ‘highly recommended,’ Dillon said. “So we’re not quite there yet; we’re monitoring it every day.

“So any time we get a five-day period where they’re 5 percent or less, we’ll make an announcement to those families to notify them of the change. And we’re trending in a good direction there as well."