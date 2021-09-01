The majority of employees at the Hattiesburg Zoo - or at the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, which runs the zoo - have either worked or lived through Hurricane Katrina, which destroyed or damaged many areas of Louisiana and the Pine Belt in August 2005.

Because of that, zoo officials are offering 50 percent off admission for all Louisiana residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall on the Louisiana coast on Aug. 29 - the 16th anniversary of Katrina’s landfall. The offer began on Sept. 1 and will last until Sept. 5.

“Many of our staff members are from Louisiana, and we unfortunately have that common bond of living through hurricanes,” said Lisa Conn, spokesperson for the Hattiesburg Convention Commission. “We see the devastation - we’ve lived it first-hand - and we’re fortunate that we really had minimal damage (from Hurricane Ida) and all our animals were okay.

“Our staff members were all in good shape, and their homes were in good shape as far as power and that kind of thing. We’ve all been there, in a situation where we didn’t have power, and where kids were home from school and we were displaced or had to go stay in a shelter or hotel. So we looked at a way to bring a bright spot to people, and this is the way we thought we could do it.”

To take advantage of the discount, individuals must present a Louisiana driver’s license at the zoo’s entrance gate.

“We want to make it easier for them to access the zoo, and to be able to have a little bit of a mental break,” Conn said. “Dealing with hurricanes, dealing with power outages, so many people don’t know what they’re going back to at this point.

“So we wanted to offer a little bit of a bright spot, to let them come and enjoy the zoo, the animals and the splash pad. The parents can get a little bit of a mental break and let the kids blow off some steam, and enjoy what the zoo has to offer.”

Regular zoo admission - before the half-off discount - is $6 for children ages 2 to 12 and free for children under 2 years old. Admission for adults ages 13 to 64 is $8; college students pay $7 with a student ID and seniors over age 65 pay $7.

Tickets for active military also are $7. Groups of 20 or more pay $5 per child and $7 per adult.

The zoo is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. More information can be found online at www.hattiesburgzoo.com or by calling (601) 545-4576.

“The biggest thing for us, as you can imagine, is getting the word out,” Conn said. “We’re kind of behind the gun trying to do that, because we literally just came up with this plan, and we said we need to pull the trigger on this and do it.

“Our partners with Visit Hattiesburg are helping us get the word out through the hotels, and we’re trying to get to social media and find it in newspapers. We hope to have a huge crowd, certainly, but most importantly, we’d like to bring a bright spot to at least one person’s day. There are people from Louisiana who may have never been to Hattiesburg before, and there are some that may have never been to the zoo before, even if they knew about it coming in from Hattiesburg. So this is just a situation where we want to let people know that we’re here, let people know that we have a special offer for them.”