In one of the first official acts of his second term as Hattiesburg’s mayor, Toby Barker last month reappointed three of his top administration officials: city attorney Randy Pope, chief administrative officer Ann Jones and city clerk Kermas Eaton.

On Aug. 17, Hattiesburg City Council members approved Barker’s reappointments of the remainder of his cabinet, giving the okay to 12 of the mayor’s department heads, judges and other officials.

“This is the leadership team that has guided the city over the past four years,” Barker said. “With the results we saw on June 8 (at the municipal elections), winning every precinct and winning 85 percent of the vote, I think that shows there’s an overwhelming consensus that we continue on the same path, with the same people in place.”

Barker’s reappointments are as follows:

Lamar Rutland, Director of Engineering: Rutland was appointed to his position in 2014 by then-Mayor Johnny DuPree; he was reappointed by Barker in 2017. Rutland, a native of Hattiesburg who graduated from Christian Brothers University in Memphis, previously worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Vicksburg.

Ronnie Perkins, Director of Public Works: Perkins was originally appointed by Barker as the Parks and Recreation Director in 2018 before becoming director of Public Works. A graduate of Forrest County Agricultural High School who attended Alcorn State University, Perkins worked for Resinall for 13 years before coming to the City of Hattiesburg.

Alan Howe, Director of Water and Sewer: Howe worked for more than 20 years in plant operations before being appointed Director of Water and Sewer in 2018. A graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi, he previously served as the director of operations with Pearl River Utility Authority and is a certified industrial wastewater treatment operator.

Chris McGee, Director of Parks and Recreation: McGee served as an adjunct professor and associate director of facilities in the Department of Recreational Sports at the University of Southern Mississippi for more than 20 years. After his retirement from the university, Barker named him Parks and Recreation Director in 2018. McGee earned a Bachelor of Science degree with an emphasis in Coaching Sports Administration, as well as a Master of Science degree with an emphasis in Sports Administration.

Andrew Ellard, Director of Urban Development: Ellard was named to his position in 2017, when Barker merged the Federal and State Programs department with the Urban Development Department. A Hattiesburg native, Ellard served as city manager for the City of Eagleville, Tennessee before coming back to Hattiesburg. Prior to moving to Eagleville, he served as project manager and interim director of Federal and State Programs.

Sherrocko Stewart, Fire Chief: Stewart, who has more than 24 years of fire experience - 12 of that with the Mississippi Air National Guard - was named fire chief in 2018, taking over for former chief Paul Presley. He previously served as a station captain for the Jackson Evers Airport Fire Department. A graduate of Mississippi Valley State University, Stewart also holds his EMT certification.

Peggy Sealy, Police Chief: Sealy was named assistant chief in December 2017, and served alongside former Chief Anthony Parker for three years. She started her law enforcement career in the late 1980s as a meter maid for the Hattiesburg Police Department before graduating from the police academy in 1993. Sealy assumed the responsibilities of chief upon Parker’s retirement at the end of 2020, and is being appointed officially in this capacity for Barker’s next term.

Phillip McSwain, Municipal Court Clerk: McSwain, who has served as clerk since 2017, previously worked as deputy clerk with the Forest County Justice Court system. In his role, he is currently leading the department through software upgrades, operational needs and other issues.

Judge Bernice Wesley Curry IV, Municipal Court Judge: Curry was appointed to his current position by Barker in 2017; since 2011, he has served as the justice court judge for Forrest County District One. Curry previously practiced law in Forrest County and has served with the Mississippi Supreme Court and as a clerk for the Mississippi Court of Appeals.

Barker also appointed Brian Bledsoe as Municipal Court Judge and Gay Polk-Payton as Municipal Court Judge Pro Tem.

“As we continue to be the premier city in the Gulf South, I think there are items in every department that we want to continue to see improvement in,” Barker said. “That will translate into progress in every neighborhood.”