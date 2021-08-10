In an effort to continue hosting in-person classes while keeping students and faculty safe in the face of rising COVID-19 numbers, officials from the Petal School District have mandated a 10-day mask policy at three of the district’s five campuses.

That decision was made at the Aug.10 meeting of the district’s board of trustees, when board members voted to institute the policy at Petal Primary School, Petal Middle School and Petal High School. The mandate will begin Aug. 11 and last until Aug. 23.

Prior to the new mandate, masks were optional in the district.

“We have family members that are concerned; I hear from them,” district superintendent Matt Dillon said. “Those concerned family members are telling us, ‘we want you to do this, we want you to do that.’ We think this is the best thing, based on science and all these different things.

"What I committed to was having in-person school, and we’ve got to do everything in our power to ensure that we have in-person school this school year. Our kids deserve it, our kids need it, and that’s what’s best. We’ve got to exhaust every tool that we can, whatever that might be … we have to do whatever we can."

As of the morning of the board meeting, the district had a 1.65 percent COVID positivity rate throughout all its schools. By that evening, the positivity rate had risen to 2.47 percent.

However, Dillon said those numbers are not “clean data points,” meaning some of that information represents numbers that were taken before school started.

“For example, my three kids were not present on the first day of school, because we were quarantined,” he said. “However, they were absent from school, and their data is represented in this data (given) to you.

“I think that’s worthy to note, and really it’s going to take us a little time to get clean data. And here’s the thing: when you go out into the community, you don’t always see them following the same things that they’re expecting us to hold our students to. So it’s very challenging.”

Another challenge is presented by some of the guidelines from the Mississippi State Department of Health, which state if school officials confirm three positive cases of the virus in one defined academic setting, that situation is deemed an outbreak. At that point, all students and faculty in that setting are required to quarantine for 10 days via some form of virtual learning.

“So what we’re experiencing this year is different from last year,” Dillon said. “Last year, the positivity rate was low, and quarantines were … to the point where we had to go to a (hybrid) schedule at Petal High School.

“We went to over 30 percent quarantine or COVID-positive at Petal High School last school year, which required us to go (that schedule). We put a trigger in at 10 percent, so the (rules) are different this year than last year. What we’re seeing now is that this (delta) is a highly contagious variant, where more and more staff and students are contracting the virus.”

At the end of the 10-day quarantine period, officials will monitor numbers and make a decision on how to return to class based on that data.

“If they don’t come down to an appropriate number, we’re going to have to continue to mask at those three schools, based on the guidance that we’re getting,” Dillon said. “So that kind of lays the groundwork of where we’re at in the district.”