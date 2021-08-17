On Monday, August 16, 2021, members of the Hattiesburg fire and police departments responded to a report of an apartment fire at 2307 West 4th Street, Campus Village Apartments, around 7:40 p.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the fire was quickly brought under control, and a male was found unresponsive inside the residence.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem said the male was pronounced deceased at the scene. The name is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.

The fire was contained to one apartment, and there were no other injuries reported.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has also been contacted to assist in the investigation to help determine the cause.