On Friday, August 13, 2021, around 1:15 p.m. emergency crews with the Hattiesburg Police Department and the Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 59, southbound under the Highway 11 bridge.

The accident included three passenger vehicles and two 18-wheelers. One of the 18-wheelers hauling logs caught on fire after the collision. There is one confirmed fatality. No other injuries have been reported.

At this time, I59 at the scene of the accident and west and east bound lanes on Hwy 11 near this location are both closed. Traffic is being detoured by way of Highway 11 for all motorists traveling southbound on Interstate 59.

All motorists traveling in this vicinity should plan for travel delays or make alternate plans until the scene is cleared.