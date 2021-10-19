Each year, the Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg presents its Humanitarian of the Year Award to and individual who has enhanced the Hub City community and its citizens through acts of service and other measures.

This year, the award went to Madalene Daniell, the founder of Forrest General Hospital’s Spirit of Women “Fitness For Two” programs, who passed away in August. The award was presented to Danielle’s family during an Oct. 19 ceremony at Hattiesburg Clinic’s 28th Place off of South 28th Avenue in Hattiesburg.

“I knew my mom was a special person, and I knew she had a lot of connections,” said Breck Daniell, Madalene’s son. “Mom was a rock star; everywhere she went, she had babies or second-generation – and I think she was into the third generation – of moms, and she just loved and adored all the other moms.

“She was a great mom to me and my sister. I think she would be very humble about this, but I know that this would make her very proud. For all of us that are still here that miss my mom – her family and those of you who knew my mom well – I think she was a good example to us all about what it means to give your life away (for others).”

In addition to the Humanitarian of the Year Award, Daniell’s family also was presented with a $500 charitable donation from the Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg to William Carey Dinner Theater Endowment.

“We are a nonprofit, of course, and every cent helps,” said Obra Quave, the managing director of William Carey Dinner Theater and professor emeritus at the university. “This will be made to the endowment, so it will continue to give in perpetuity.”

The JA also made a donation of diapers to the Forrest General Hospital Nursing Room in Daniell’s memory.

Former Humanitarian of the Year recipients include Richard Potin, Iva Brown, Richard Conville, Father Tommy Conway, Jack Kennedy, Rev. Henry Craft, Etoile DuBard, D. B. Conerly, Rev. Bill Prout, Joey Pace, Russ Hendley, Cindy Pennington, Ann McCullen, Kent Oliver and James Moore.

“It was overwhelmingly supportive that the life and legacy of Madalene Daniell should be recognized as this year’s Humanitarian of the Year,” said Marlo Dorsey, executive director of Visit Hattiesburg. “Many people in the chapter used Madalene’s services, and it was just a tremendous loss for our community (when she passed away).

“The Humanitarian of the Year Award really highlights and epitomizes selfless acts of service, and we all know that Madalene’s life was a perfect testament to that. Our president, Lindsay Caminita, did a wonderful job today sharing remarks and just highlighting all the wonderful contributions that Madalene’s life did have on many others, empowering them, helping them to really transition to the joys – and also sometimes the woes – of motherhood.”

For the past 44 years, Daniell oversaw the “Fitness for Two” classes, when she was a brand-new mother facing the challenges of motherhood. The program evolved from “After Childbirth Exercise Experience,” which Daniell proposed in 1977.

Daniell’s “Mommie and Me” classes in the “Fitness for Two” program focused on physical, cognitive, and social development while using game play, singing and dancing, and practical interaction with other mothers and children. Women also experienced a host of benefits from participating in pregnancy classes offered in the program.

Young mothers were able to learn how to play with their children, and staff encouraged brain development and helping mothers understand how to deliver their baby.

On Oct. 6, two months after Daniell’s death, a bench was dedicated in her memory by “Mommie and Me” mothers – along with a plaque from Forrest General Hospital – at 28th Place.

“Madalene was a great supporter of our Spirit of Women program and she quickly saw the connection between her vision and our efforts,” said Millie Swan, who serves as Forrest General vice president, in a statement. “Allowing these moms and their children to create bonds that might never have been was something she spoke of quite often.

“She was so proud of the diverse backgrounds of people involved in her classes, not only varying from cultural and socio-economic backgrounds but also with the different roles of families – fathers, grandparents, siblings and other family members who participated in Mommie and Me.”