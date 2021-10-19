As a result of population growth in the 2020 Census, officials from the City of Hattiesburg are looking into the process of redistricting, which could see changes in the boundaries of the city’s five wards to balance the population in each of those areas.

The process, which takes place every 10 years after the census, looks at the population of each ward to determine which wards are above the ideal population and which are below that number. To begin the cycle, Hattiesburg City Council members on Oct. 18 heard from Chris Watson, who serves as principal planner at Bridge & Watson and will help advise the city on how to proceed.

“Wards 1 and 3 are over on what I call the western half of the city; Wards 2, 4 and 5 are the eastern half of the city,” Watson said. “The eastern half of the city is underpopulated, so to speak, and the western half of the city is overpopulated, so to speak.

“So the task at hand is that of growing the three eastern wards into a westerly direction, to shift that population to bring every ward into a population balance.”

According to census numbers, in 2010 the city had a population of 19,268 white individuals, a Black population of 24,391 and an “other” population of 2,332, for a total of 45,991. In 2020, those numbers were 19,494 white, 24,962 Black and 4,274 “other,” for a total of 48,730.

Data from Bridge & Watson show the ideal population for each ward in the city is 9,746. Current ward population is broken down as follows:

Ward 1: Current population is 12,277, which is 2,531 – or 26 percent – above the ideal number. In 2010, the ward had 4,368 white and 3,470 Black; in 2020, it was home to 5,012 white individuals and 4,831 Black individuals.

Ward 2: Current population is 7,668, which is 2,078 – or 21.3 percent – below the ideal number. In 2010, the ward had 1,238 white residents and 4,898 Black residents; in 2020 it was home to 1,141 white residents and 4,358 Black residents.

Ward 3: Current population is 10,869, which is 1,123 – or 11.5 percent – above the ideal number. In 2010, the ward had 5,584 white residents and 1,735 Black residents; in 2020 it was home to 6,177 white residents and 2,124 Black residents.

Ward 4: Current population is 8,797, which is 949 – or 9.7 percent – below the ideal number. In 2010, the ward had 4,800 white residents and 2,430 Black residents; in 2020 it was home to 3,826 white residents and 2,867 Black residents.

Ward 5: Current population is 9,119, which is 627 – or 6.4 percent – below the ideal population. In 2010, the ward had 1,208 white residents and 4,870 Black residents; in 2020 it was home to 1,401 white residents and 4,828 Black residents.

The total degree of imbalance throughout the five wards is 47.3 percent.

“The 1965 Voting Rights Act requires ‘one man, one vote,’” council president Carter Carroll said. “We have five wards, and let’s just say we have a 50,000 population; each ward would need to have 10,000 people.

“You wouldn’t want one ward that had 20,000 people, and one ward that only had 5,000, because the ward that only had 5,000, their vote is greater than the overpopulated wards. So we look at our existing wards to see where we need to make changes, and then we will try to disrupt as little as possible, as far as neighborhoods go and where the people vote and things like that.”

Now, council members will take those numbers provided by Bridge & Watson to make decisions on how to move ward lines. After recommendations from Watson, council will hold public hearings on the second and third weeks of November.

“We’ll have one public hearing in each ward to show the public what Chris Watson has come up with – suggestions that he has,” Carroll said. “Then they may have some suggestions of their own.

“Last time, (former councilman) Henry Naylor presented a proposal. Neighborhood associations or the NAACP or anybody – just an individual – can come in with a proposal. After we get all the feedback and look at all the plans, we try to figure out which one is going to be the best.”