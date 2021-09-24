Since 1985, the Little Caesars Love Kitchen has traveled across the United States 365 days a year, serving free pizzas to a total of 3 million people in need.

Now, thanks to a partnership between The Petal Children’s Task Force and Matt Langford of Little Caesars in Petal, the kitchen will pay a visit to The Friendly City to give out approximately 500 slices of pizza to residents. The Love Kitchen will be open from 2-4:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Petal Center for Seniors and Veterans, 425 East Central Avenue.

“Matt already gives us all the leftover pizzas every night, and we give them out to feed people,” said Demaris Lee, executive director of the Petal Children’s Task Force. “The truck goes all around the United States, so we can only get it (every so often), and we’ve had it before.

“It’s been about two or three years because of COVID, but they’re now back on the road, so they’re going to come through. They wanted to do something for the community.”

Although the crew will be handing out single slices of pizza, if a car has multiple occupants they may be able to receive an entire pizza.

“If they come and they’ve got four kids in the car, they’ll probably just give you a box of pizza,” Lee said. “If one momma comes up with one kid in the car, we’ll give both of them slices of pizza, on a plate and covered, and they can take it with them.

“But we can’t give out whole pizzas to everybody that comes through. We had one guy that tried that before – he just kept coming back wanting whole pizzas.”

Lee said the turnout has been great for past Love Kitchen visits.

“People were just coming through,” she said. “School kids, parents can bring them through to get pizza after school.

“It’s just to say thanks. I hope it turns out real good. If it rains, it’s going to be different, but if it doesn’t rain, we’ll be able to have a great turnout. We’ll be there regardless.”

The Little Caesars Love Kitchen has received the Volunteer Action Award Citation from former Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton. The Reagan administration also awarded the kitchen a Presidential Citation for Private Sector Initiatives.

Additionally, the kitchen has received a certificate of appreciation from the State of Michigan and was recognized by the Detroit City Council for its efforts in the Gulf Coast region. The Love Kitchen’s 30th anniversary was recognized when it was listed in the Congressional Record by U.S. Congresswoman Candice Miller on April 30, 2015.