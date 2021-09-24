Officials from the City of Hattiesburg are launching the second phase of the master planning process for Hub City Transit – the city’s public transportation system – and continuing to seek the public’s feedback regarding how to improve that service in the city for the next five to 10 years.

The second phase of the feedback process will build upon Phase I, which took place in April. Through Oct. 1, residents can visit www.hubcitytransit.com to take an online survey and choose one of three transit concepts for the future.

“From the beginning, there was the intention to roll this out in three phases,” said Andrew Ellard, director of the city’s Urban Development Department. “The first phase was kind of fact-finding, hearing from the public in terms of what they liked about the transit system, what they would like to see improved on, what potential riders would want to see out of the system in terms of service in the future.

“The second round we’re in now hones in a little bit more on three concept possibilities, in terms of what service could look like in the future. So we have a survey that we encourage people to go see; it takes two to three minutes to fill it out.”

All three concepts would maintain ADA and wheelchair accessibility, extend service into the evening, introduce Saturday service, and expand transit service beyond the City of Hattiesburg. The concepts are as follows:

Bus Route Design: This design would serve as an expansion of Hub City Transit’s existing fixed-route system. It would also add routes and shift the main transit hub from the Hattiesburg Train Depot to the Cloverleaf area at the intersection of U.S. 49 and U.S. 11. This concept would not include on-demand transit service.

This design would serve as an expansion of Hub City Transit's existing fixed-route system. It would also add routes and shift the main transit hub from the Hattiesburg Train Depot to the Cloverleaf area at the intersection of U.S. 49 and U.S. 11. This concept would not include on-demand transit service.

Hybrid System: This system would serve as a hybrid of the Bus Route Design and the Mostly On-Demand service. Some fixed route would remain, including some of the more popular routes, with adjustments to improve efficiency and add areas. It also would include zones for an on-demand model, and eliminate certain fixed routes that run constantly in areas with low ridership.

“The big changes that you’ll see in these concepts, compared to the service that’s offered right now, is all of the scenarios involved going a little bit further out to the west into Lamar County, and also serving Petal,” Ellard said. “So all of the concepts include those changes, as well as Saturday service and going a little bit later into the evenings to help folks that potentially work a little bit later.

“Of course, all these are conceptual, and the end result of the plan is to create some kind of a strategy, depending on what concept or concepts we try to move forward with. (We want to see) how to roll that out in a way that works over the next five to 10 years.

Officials plan to kick off Phase 3 of the master planning process later this year, which will include the draft of a plan document. Public comment will again be encouraged.