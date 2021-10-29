The fifth annual Krewe of St. Fabian International Festival will host a special headliner this year who is familiar to most everyone in the Hattiesburg area: Adam Doleac, Nashville recording artist and former standout for the University of Southern Mississippi baseball team.

That announcement was made on Oct. 29 by Father Tommy Conway, priest at St. Fabian Catholic Church, at the church on Mississippi 589 in Hattiesburg. Conway, who is a native of Ireland, and a small audience were joined by Doleac via Zoom to talk about the upcoming event, which will be held from 3-8 p.m. Nov. 13 on the grounds of the church.

“We’re very excited to have you coming to Hattiesburg; we’ve been begging you for three years,” Conway told Doleac. “We’re delighted that Southern Miss was the first to have you, and we’re delighted now that you’re coming back for our international festival.

“We started off very small, like the Irish-Italian Festival at St. Thomas (Aquinas Catholic Church), and then when we felt we were ready for the breakout session, we invited a band from Ireland. So we’re ready for a breakout session, so we invited the Adam Doleac band to join us.”

One of Doleac’s early songs, “Whiskey’s Fine,” reached No. 3 on the Sirius XM “The Highway’s” Hot Country Countdown. After co-writing with other artists such as Darius Rucker – with whom he wrote “Don’t” – Doleac was named to numerous rising star lists, including “Pandora Radio’s 2018 Artists To Watch” and Rolling Stone Country’s “New Country Artist You Need to Know.”

Doleac signed with Sony Music Nashville on the Arista Nashville imprint. His single “Famous” spent two weeks at No. 1 on Sirius XMX “The Highway’s” Hot Country Countdown.

He has released two Eps – “Adam Doleac” and “Famous: The Remixes” – along with several singles.

In his baseball career at Southern Miss, Doleac was able to play in the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

“I’m excited to be coming back – any time I get to come back home, I’m always excited,” Doleac said. “We’re looking forward to this a lot.

“It sounds like I need to learn a couple of Irish songs before I get there.”

Mississippi singer/songwriter TJ Eubanks, whose debut album “Crooked Letter” is now streaming, will start off the music at 4 p.m. The Holly Rogers, who last year released their debut album “If You Get the Chance” will follow that up at 5:15 p.m. before Doleac hits the stage at 6:30 p.m.

“It’s going to be special to bring a lot of people together for such a good cause, so we’re really looking forward to it,” Doleac said. “The year is winding down, and it’s been a bit of a crazy year, and this is going to be a nice (event).

“I’ll get to come home, play some music, be around a lot of people that I love, and do a little good.”

VIP tickets are available for $125 and include front-row seats to Doleac’s performance.

In addition, the Krewe of St. Fabian International Festival will feature food and booths from several countries across the world, including Ireland, Italy, Lebanon, Vietnam, France, Scotland and a few others. A children’s area will also be provided on site, with games and other activities.

Church officials also will raffle off two spots on a trip to Ireland in 2022. Tickets for the raffle are $20 each and the drawing will take place at the festival.

“When I was pastor at St. Thomas, we had the St. Patrick’s Day Festival, and we didn’t want to interfere with that,” Conway said. “We felt like an international festival would give everybody a chance.

“It wasn’t just the Irish and the Italians; it would include the Lebanese and the Vietnamese (and others) because we want to include all the nationalities that we can. There’s an international festival on the coast that is very successful, so we kind of piggybacked off that.”

More information is available at www.saintfabian.com.