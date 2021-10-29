Officials from Recover Rebuild Restore Southeast Mississippi – better known as R3SM – are gearing up for the inaugural Havana Nights Wine & Beer Tasting Fundraiser, aimed at supporting the organization’s mission of helping Pine Belt residents recover from natural disasters and other crises.

The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the R3SM House, 301 Buschman Street in downtown Hattiesburg. Guests are encouraged to wear floral shirts, sundresses and brims.

“We’re a nonprofit, and we’re trying to get people from the community to see (our) building and what all has been put in from the community,” R3SM executive director Mavis Creagh said. “(That includes) the outpouring of volunteers, donations that we’re very thankful for.

“We want to showcase the building to let people know that we’re still here and present, and also give them a ‘thank you’ from the community. They enable us to continue to do the work that we do, to help those in need.”

Havana Nights will feature donated wines from across the globe, as well as food vendors from throughout the community. Non-alcoholic drinks will also be provided.

“We’re very grateful and thankful for them,” Creagh said. “We should have a list of specific locations, but we do have some (vendors) that have already confirmed that they will be supporting us with their signature dishes on that night.”

In addition, local musicians will provide live entertainment.

“It’s going to be a fun time filled with a great atmosphere,” Creagh said. “Even though it’s going to be winter, we want the people to have a staycation or vacation right here in the Hattiesburg downtown historic area.”

Tickets to the event are $25 for single admission or $45 for couples admission. Single tickets incur a $3.16 fee, while couples tickets will incur a $4.37 fee.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.bit.ly/r3smhavana or at the door on the night of the fundraiser.

Although this is the first year R3SM has hosted Havana Nights, Creagh hopes to have a good turnout for the event.

“We’re hoping that we can reach at least 100 people,” she said. “It’ll be come-and-go, but you don’t have to stay the whole time.

“We want to get people to the downtown area who usually don’t come and do any events here as well. So it’s a dual purpose for them to support R3SM, but also for them to see the downtown area, to get plugged in, and hopefully they’ll come back.”

The event will also offer an opportunity for sponsorships. Donations are accepted as well.

Along with helping individuals recover from natural disasters, R3SM officials also help rescue residents from substandard housing, economic crises and the effects of chronic poverty. The organization provides case management and recruits, houses and mobilizes volunteers.

R3SM officials also attract and administer grants to create partnerships to maximize the impact the organization has on the community.