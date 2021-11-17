Hattiesburg City Council members have voted to adopt or amend ordinances regarding guidelines pertaining to public assembly and block parties, to fit in with events such as the protests during last summer’s political unrest and other gatherings.

The vote was taken at the Nov. 16 council meeting, when council members agreed to adopt a new ordinance for public assembly and revise Ordinance 3211 for the block parties. City attorney Randy Pope said officials have been working on the public assembly ordinance for about a year and a half.

“What we had was a parade ordinance for the Mardi Gras parade and other parades, but it did not fit, for example, the marches we had last summer and other kinds of things,” Pope said. “So we needed something that fit those kinds of situations and those kinds of events, and rather than tack it on to the parade ordinance, we decided a separate ordinance was the way to go.”

The new public assembly ordinance defines that term as “any march, meeting, demonstration, picket line, rally or gathering for a common purpose as a result of prior planning with an intent of attracting public attention upon the streets, parks or other public grounds … that interferes with the normal flow or regulation of pedestrian or vehicular traffic.” The ordinance lays out two types of permits that may be required: a public assembly permit and a parks permit.

Any public assembly requires a public assembly permit from the chief of police, with the exception of the following: a gathering of 50 or fewer people who comply with traffic regulations, a gathering of any size that does not interfere with the normal flow of pedestrian or vehicular traffic, and parades.

A parks permit, which is obtained from the director of the Parks and Recreation Department, is required if a person seeks to exclusively rent and exclusively use a stage or covered structure such as a pavilion, to use special electrical or special events equipment, to sell merchandise for food, or to charge a fee for entry.

“The current parade ordinance was put into effect … specifically for Mardi Gras, because there were some things that happened at that parade,” Pope said. “There were some people who got hurt, and some of the throws were inappropriate, so all those things were put into place to deal with those parades.

“But the rules and regulations for the (public assembly) ordinance are much more lenient than the parades. For the parades, we want to get 30 days notice at least, so that the police and emergency personnel can be prepared. With the public assembly ordinance, it’s 72 hours, so it’s more spontaneous.”

For the block party matter, council members agreed to amend the existing parade ordinance, which is Ordinance 3211, to account for the block parties held throughout the city.

“We have a lot of block parties, and those don’t really fit either in the parade ordinance,” Pope said. “So we amended the parade ordinance to add guidelines to define, for example, what kind of permits you have to get and that kind of thing.”

Under the block party ordinance, that term is defined as “a social or recreation gathering of persons where a street, or portion thereof, must be closed to vehicular traffic to accommodate a celebration including but not limited to music, games, food festival, community event, or commercial activity.” A block party is not a substitute for a business operation; because by definition, block parties are held on public property, admission charges, an entry fee or any such charge is prohibited.

The ordinance prohibits anyone from engaging in, participating in, aiding, forming or hosting a block party unless a block party permit has been obtained from the chief of police.

“This fit into the parade ordinance, because you’ve got to block off the streets, but we wanted to be sure that these were occasional things and not something that somebody did every week,” Pope said. “You can’t use (a block party) as a money-making thing, because the street is a publicly owned thing, and we can’t have somebody opening a business out in the street.”