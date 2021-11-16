Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s office will now handle the case of the $828,000 allegedly owed by former NFL quarterback Brett Favre for misappropriated welfare funds from the Temporary Assistance to Needy Families program that was meant for families in need throughout the state.

State Auditor Shad White recently referred the case to Fitch – along with that of several others who owe the state money, including Marcus Dupree, Brett Dibiase and Ted Dibiase Jr. Although Favre – who lives just outside the Hattiesburg city limits – paid back a portion of the more than $1.1 million he was paid from the Department of Human Services for unfulfilled speaking engagements, White said Favre never repaid the remainder that he owed.

“It’ll be up to the attorney general’s office,” said Logan Reeves, who serves as public relations director for White’s office. “We have completed our statutory responsibility, and have frankly exhausted our statutory authority.

“So we have done all we can do, and it’s up to other state officials to move forward from here. We don’t have any authority to file suit ourselves, according to state law.”

A call to Fitch’s office for comment was not immediately returned.

The matter began in February 2020, when White’s office arrested six individuals as part of the largest embezzlement scheme in state history regarding misspent welfare aid. In May of that year, White issued the annual single audit – as required because his office receives federal dollars – which found a $1.1 million expenditure of TANF funds that were paid to Favre Enterprises.

“As part of our audit in identifying that, we looked at that expenditure and said ‘this is interesting,’ and we bore down on that issue,” Reeves said. “We pressed for contracts to see what exactly the nature of that expenditure was, and a contract was provided to us.

“When we presented that to Favre Enterprises and asked if it was the (Chief Financial Officer’s) signature, the answer was yes. The terms of that contract were not met, so immediately, everybody seized upon the idea that Brett Favre had taken welfare money and not lived up to the obligations in that contract.”

Favre then reached out to White’s office and voluntarily made a $500,000 repayment. He also committed to repaying the remaining $600,000.

A year later, Favre still had not made any additional payments, so White’s office began efforts to collect owned funds from Favre and other individuals. Following another audit, a demand was issued to Favre Enterprises in the amount of $828,000, which includes the $600,000 plus a statutory $228,000 in interest.

“The outstanding amount for Favre specifically is the outstanding interest on the demand letter, so that’s where he stands,” Reeves said. “He’s the only individual who, at this time, has made any payment for the demand.”

Favre has since maintained he was unaware of any misspent funds.

“It’s debatable whether or not Favre actually knew if the contract was signed, or certainly that it was TANF money,” Reeves said. “When we requested documentation and contracts, we asked his CFO if it was his signature, and all that was confirmed by Favre Enterprises.

In late October, Favre took to social media to express his dissatisfaction with the way White handled the case. In a Facebook post, Favre said White’s claims of taking money for no-show appearances is false.

“I am doing all that I can to support this investigation to make things right for the people of Mississippi and I have shared all that I know, which is that I was paid for three years of commercials that I did, and I paid taxes on the money, as I should,” Favre said. “Of course the money was returned because I would never knowingly take funds meant to help our neighbors in need, but for Shad White to continue to push out this lie that the money was for no-show events is something I cannot stay silent about.

“Despite all efforts to seek clarification with the auditor, he has never granted a call back or a meeting with me, but has instead only repeatedly run to the media. Prioritizing sensational headlines over seeking truth is doing a disservice to the people of our great state who deserve answers and a resolution.”