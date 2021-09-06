Mayor Toby Barker continues to notify residents that while the Hattiesburg community continues to see progress in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, much work remains to be done on that front, as case numbers are “nowhere near” what officials would like to see.

In his most recent video brief on Sept. 3, Barker shared numbers from Forrest General Hospital and Merit Health Wesley, which show that as of the date of the address, there were 126 hospitalized patients that were confirmed COVID-19 positive. Forty-seven patients in the Intensive Care Unit were positive for the virus; 30 of those were on ventilators.

“We’ve seen a bit of a decrease (in hospitalizations) over the past 10 days; we maxed out at 180 and now we’re done to just over 120,” Barker said. “We actually got down to 118 on (Sept. 1), so we’re seeing some progress there.

“We’re still above the previous spike that was between Christmas and early this year.”

Of the 126 hospitalized patients, 18 were fully vaccinated against the virus; of the 47 in the ICU, three were fully vaccinated. Of the 30 patients on ventilators, three were fully vaccinated.

Forrest County reported 209 total deaths as of July 30, with 11 new deaths reported since that time. Over that time span, Lamar County reported a total of 111 deaths; eight of those were new since July 30.

“This is obviously one of the higher weeks we’ve had, in terms of new deaths from COVID,” Barker said. “We send our thoughts and condolences to those families.”

On Sept. 3, Forrest County reported 112 new cases of COVID; Lamar County reported 62.

The “inside-14-day” number - which shows the number of individuals who tested positive in the last two weeks - was 1,234 in Forrest County and 729 in Lamar County, for a total of 1,963 in the Hattiesburg metropolitan area. As of a week before Barker’s address, that number was 1,540 in Forrest County and 1,037 in Lamar County, for a total of 2,557 in the metro area.

“Forrest County is down by just over 200; Lamar County is down by over 300, so we’ve seen a significant decrease,” Barker said. “Now, I say that with some context, because even during the really big spike at the end of Christmas and after New Year’s, we topped out at about 1,300, so we’re still well above that.

“However, coming down by over 600 and a week, and almost 1,000 in 10 days - that’s progress. We’re still nowhere where we need to be, though.”

As of Sept. 3, 24,004 Forrest County residents - or 32 percent - were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Twenty-eight thousand, seven hundred and fifty-six, or 6 percent, had their first dose, which was up by 748 since July 30.

In Lamar County, 29,702 residents, or 47 percent, were fully vaccinated. Thirty-five thousand, two hundred and seven residents had their first dose, which was up by 645 residents since July 30.

Going into the Labor Day weekend, Barker encouraged residents to get a vaccine, wear a mask and avoid large gatherings.

“Those are ways to minimize your personal risk of getting COVID to begin with,” Barker said. “However, if you do get COVID, we have testing available at (several sites in the city).

“And … check on your availability of monoclonal antibody therapy. People see a 70 percent reduction in serious illness or hospitalization or worse, if you go and get these monoclonal antibodies early on in your diagnosis.”