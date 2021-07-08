The Forrest County Board of Supervisors is now accepting applications for the position of Road Manager.

The county road manager shall be educated or experienced in personnel management and the construction and maintenance of roads and bridges.

The Road Manager plans, assigns, directs, coordinates, and exercises general supervision over departmental employees engaged in a wide variety of road projects, engineering operations, studies departmental organization, personnel distribution, and project requirements to effect the most efficient and economic utilization of available personnel and equipment to conserve taxpayer resources; establishes program and project policies for the department with the approval of the Board of Supervisors; analyzes departmental budget estimates and prepares final budget estimates for the review of the County Administrator and Board of Supervisors; confers on a frequent basis with the Assistant Road Manager and Road Foremen within the department in initiating work, assessing work progress, and resolving work problems of an administrative nature; establishes cost estimates, specifications, and reviews documents for county road projects and the purchase of equipment; meets with other department administrators, contractors, engineers, utility companies, and Federal, State, and City agencies to discuss current and proposed programs, work problems, and work procedures; and participates with the Board of Supervisors in developing plans for improvements and also develops contingency plans for maintaining and providing essential county road services during emergency situations.

All interested individuals are encouraged to make written application at the office of the Forrest County Board of Supervisors at 641 Main Street in Hattiesburg during regular business hours.