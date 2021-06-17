Judah Miller, 21, of Hattiesburg, is now facing an additional charge in what is now a homicide investigation regarding the fatal shooting at Pineview Apartments in Hattiesburg.

Miller is now facing an additional charge of accessory before the fact of 1st degree murder.

According to Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict, Tradarius Cooper, 15, of Hattiesburg, has been identified as the individual that succumbed to his injuries received in the June 18 shooting at the apartments.

In total, Miller is facing the following charges: accessory before the fact of 1st degree murder, accessory before the fact of aggravated assualt and receiving stolen property. He has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Additional arrests are pending in the ongoing investigation.