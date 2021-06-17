On June 21, Hattiesburg police charged an individual in an ongoing shooting investigation in connection to a the June 18 shooting at Pineview Apartments.

Judah Miller, 21, of Hattiesburg, turned himself in to police and was charged with accessory before the fact and one count of receiving stolen property.

As the investigation has progressed, it was learned that the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute over a stolen vehicle from Jones County. Miller has been booked into the Forrest County Jail, and addition charges are pending in the ongoing investigation.

Additional details will be released as the investigation progresses, and additional individuals are charged.