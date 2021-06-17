Hattiesburg Pocket Museum has been featured among “What to See at These New Museum Openings Around the US” by Lonely Planet.

Other museums and cities featured in the article are the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures – Los Angeles, the National Museum of African American Music – Nashville and The LUME at Indianapolis Museum of Modern Art – Indianapolis.

Check out the Lonely Planet article at bit.ly/3cJyUcQ.

“The Pocket Museum is clearly a whimsical bit of fun and we are honored to be listed with such great new museums,” said Rick Taylor, Executive Director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission which created the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum. “The number of visitors to the Museum since it opened shows that Hattiesburg loves the unusual and does not take itself too seriously.”