In talking with residents about recent upgrades at Duncan Lake - in particular the extension of the walking trail there - officials from the City of Hattiesburg started brainstorming other endeavors that could equally benefit the park at the 17-acre lake.

Those efforts were awarded by $11,400 given by the 2021 AARP Community Challenge Grant, which will fund a new mural, restored seating, new art installations and additional free arts programming at the site. The grant, which is designed to make tangible improvements that will motivate long-term change in communities, was provided to three joint recipients: the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center, the Hattiesburg Landmark Preservation Inc. and the Hattiesburg Downtown Association.

The grant is just one of 244 awarded from more than 3,500 applicants, and one of three that were chosen throughout Mississippi, including Jackson and Ocean Springs.

“I never realized the park was even out there, and I went to go take a look at the new trail, and I thought it was so beautiful and serene,” said Emily Gallaspy, director of the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center. “There weren’t as many people out there as I had expected and hoped, and there’s still a little bit of trash and things that need to be maintained out at the park.

“Looking at the amount of wildlife out there, it’s really important for the community to help maintain the space, because it is such a beautiful asset for the city. I love looking around at grants, and we found one that just fit perfectly in line with what we wanted to do, to create an artistic backdrop to do programming out there.”

The effort for the new endeavors will begin with a kickoff event from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 21 at the park. During that time, volunteers will help prepare the space for construction work, in particular by cleaning up debris and trash at the site.

Other volunteer days will take place at the same time on Sept. 11, Oct. 16, Nov. 13 and Dec. 11.

“We’ll paint some 12-inch by 12-inch stepping stones, and turn a large portion of it into a rock garden,” Gallaspy said. “The project will be completely done by December 31. Each time, we’ll be doing cleanup, but at each one we might do something different because it might take us two times to get the pavilions painted.

"We’ve got 16 picnic tables to replace the wood on, and we’ll be painting and sealing them a little better so they’ll last longer. We’ll be painting games on them, like checker boards and different things like that.”

Each community day will feature arts and crafts activities for children.

Anyone interested in volunteering can call (601) 620-6422 or email [email protected] or https://bit.ly/hburgaarpchallenge. More information, including sign-up forms, can be found on the Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page.

“We’re trying to get families and kids involved out there, so they’ll get used to the programming,” Gallaspy said. “It’ll definitely be a family event.

“We want to get as many people involved as possible, because it’s a beautiful location for a park. We just want to get the public out there to enjoy it.”

The AARP was formerly called theAmerican Association of Retired Persons. The organization was founded in 1958 by Ethel Percy Andrus and Leonard Davis to address issues affecting older Americans through lobbying efforts at the state and national governmental levels.

The AARP Community Challenge is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns neighborhoods and rural areas to become inviting places for people of all ages to live. For more information on that measure, visit www.aarp.org/livable.