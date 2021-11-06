Construction has begun at the site on Williams Street in Petal that will bring 11 new homes to the Friendly City near Dirt Cheap.

The project, which is being developed by A&R Flynt Development and built by Lee Everett, will feature seven lots perpendicular to Williams Street. Two lots will be located at the intersection of Williams Street and West 1st Avenue, while two more lots will be situated in the northeast section of the property.

“Just looking online at the lack of (housing), it’s one of the complaints that we’re hearing, and one of the issues that the realtors are dealing with, is just finding inventory,” Mayor Tony Ducker said. “There’s a demand to move to Petal, to get inside our school district and come to a smaller town.

“So we’re hoping the growth continues.”

According to Flynt Development’s website, www.flyntdevelopment.com, the homes will average approximately 1,300 square feet. Parcels, or lots, are broken down in square footage as follows:

Parcel 1: 14,558 square feet.

Parcel 2: 15,109 square feet.

Parcel 3: 14,115 square feet.

Parcel 4: 14,127 square feet.

Parcel 5: 14,179 square feet.

Parcel 6: 14,151 square feet.

Parcel 7: 14,163 square feet.

Parcel 8: 12,071 square feet.

Parcel 9: 11,840 square feet.

Parcel 10: 19,492 square feet.

Parcel 11: 19,606 square feet.

“It’s nice to see something relevant in a part of town that hasn’t had anything in quite some time, Ducker said. “But it does create growing pains on our side, obviously; this past budget, we were able to put some more resources into our building department, via personnel.

“So hopefully at some point, this spring, we can hire a position over there that would be basically a hybrid position that would deal with some code and code enforcement.

“Quite honestly, it’s a problem we’ve never really had to deal with, because we’ve never really had this kind of growth before.”

On June 15, the Petal Board of Aldermen voted to accept a deed from A&R Development creating a new east right-of-way line for Williams Street. Aldermen also granted relief from subdivisions regulations for the Williams Street development as follows: a 10-foot setback rather than 15 feet; no curb or sidewalks; metes and bounds description rather than a subdivision plat; storm water retention requirements; and reduced minimum square footage requirements from 1,400 square feet to approximately 1,276 square feet.

After several issues were addressed concerning flooding and drainage at the site, aldermen voted on July 20 to halt construction on the Williams Street development until further investigation by city officials.

In 2016, city engineer John Weeks with Shows Dearman & Waits recommended via memo that attention be paid to drainage and flooding in the area.

“One of the sales points was that the area just has one back corner where there will be no structures on it, that was in a floodway,” Ducker said. “The rest of those properties are not in a flood zone, but any time you’re developing near a flood zone, there are always those concerns.

“One of the things as a city we can do to help alleviate any of those concerns in that entire area, is basically cleaning and maintaining our ditches at a higher level. At some point, we’ll probably have to have a deeper conversation to see if we can improve anything beyond that, and that’s one of the things about our financial situation getting a little better, is that we can have those conversations.”