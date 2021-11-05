Each year, the City of Hattiesburg hosts two events to honor area veterans: a Memorial Day ceremony to recognize those who have died in service of their country, and a Veterans Day ceremony, which pays tribute to veterans in all branches of the United States military.

In advance of that latter event, which falls on Nov. 11, Mayor Toby Barker was joined by a handful of veterans on Nov. 5 at Veterans Memorial Park to announce the 2021 Veteran of the Year: Col. Joseph E. Kinnan of the United States Air Force. Kinnan, who is 83 years old, has been a Hattiesburg resident for the last 38 years and will be honored during the upcoming Veterans Day ceremony.

“I was really surprised to be (named) Veteran of the Year, and I’m very grateful,” Kinnan said. “I’ve come here year after year to honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice … so it’s a real blessing for me to have this opportunity.

“I’m grateful for the City of Hattiesburg, of course; our family fell in love with the city when we got here. In fact, we thought we might retire in Loudoun County, Virginia … but we came running back to Hattiesburg and have loved it.”

Kinnan has 26 years of service in the Air Force, serving from May 1962 to June 1988. During his time as commander of Detachment 423, the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps unit at the University of Southern Mississippi, Kinnan established the tradition of AFROTC cadets standing as a 24-hour honor guard at Veterans Memorial Park during Veterans Day events.

In the years since his retirement from the military, Kinnan has continued to help veterans and the Hattiesburg community access medical, mental health, food and other services. As part of that, he serves as a member of the Governor’s Challenge, a partnership between the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the United States Veterans Affairs that helps implement statewide suicide prevention practices.

Kinnan has been a member of the Hattiesburg Veterans Committee since it was reformed in 1985, and helped establish Hattiesburg’s Veterans Day ceremony. He has served as election commissioner, president and member of the Police Advisory Council, and on the Civil Service Commission.

Kinnan helped establish the Jamestown-Lincoln Road Neighborhood Association, serving as its first president. He held that position for 18 years and currently serves as interim president.

Kinnan also created and established the Mississippi Leadership Academy for the Mississippi Department of Health to assist persons challenged by serious mental illness. Since 1962, Kinnan has served the community through the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, through which he assists with services to the poor and hungry in the community.

The Veteran of the Year program began in the early 2000s and each year’s recipient is selected by a committee of past recipients. This year, Kinnan joins a list of approximately 17 other veterans.

“Col. Kinnan continues to be a doer, leading from the front,” said Col. (Ret.), Sheila Varnado, who serves on the Hattiesburg Veterans Selection Committee. “Humility is his calling card; service is his passion.”

This year’s Veterans Day events will begin at 11 a.m. Nov. 10 at Veterans Memorial Park with a 24-hour vigil hosted by the USM Air Force ROTC. At 7 p.m. Nov. 10, that group will read the 173 named of Hattiesburg’s fallen service members that are etched on the pillars at the park.

The Veterans Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Hardy Street Baptist Church, and will end at the park. The Veterans Day ceremony will began at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at the park and will include several ceremonial elements to honor all who have served, including Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Larry Harrington and the announcement of Kinnan as the Veteran of the Year.

“There aren’t a lot of ceremonies that I would really press Hattiesburgers to attend, but this is one of them,” Barker said. “This is a very meaningful ceremony, and we have so many veterans that have come here, grew up here or retired here.

“We need to make sure that we show up and support them.”