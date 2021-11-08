As a member of Hattiesburg City Council, Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado is used to fielding calls outside of her usual scope of responsibility.

However, Delgado said she recently has gotten an inordinate amount of complaints about the alleged treatment of inmates at the Forrest County Correctional Facility off U.S. 49, which is managed by the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office. During a Nov. 1 council work session, Delgado said she was given access to a video from the jail that she called “extremely disturbing” showing the mistreatment of an inmate.

“I know that based upon past experience and what happens in these cases, is that those who operate the jail have a responsibility to protect the health and safety of the individuals who are incarcerated there,” she said. “There have been (other videos) that I have received in the past, but this one … seems to be one that was not justified with the treatment of a prisoner.

“Many times, these prisoners are pre-trial detainees for the City of Hattiesburg, but it’s not just them; it’s with any human being that is housed in that facility. While the liability for any damages that they may incur while being housed there is on the sheriff, we have a responsibility to make sure that people who are in our custody – technically, although somebody else is handling it for us – are treated according to what the law says, and at minimum, what is humane.”

Delgado said she addressed the issue in hopes that the council can review the city’s contract with the jail, as well as to ensure that inmates housed at the jail are treated in a humane manner.

“We will revisit it once I have had a chance to look at that contract, and I’ll share that with you all,” Delgado told council members.

Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims said because of the nature of a jail facility, sometimes inmates do get into fights with each other, which necessitates the intervention of officers to break up those incidents. Jail officials also see incidents in which inmates become belligerent and noncompliant with the rules at the facility, including orders where inmates must be moved from one pod to another.

“I would love to say that they fully cooperate at all times, and they don’t make passive or active resistance,” Sims said. “(But sometimes) we have to go hands-on and get them under control in order to comply with what we’re trying to do.

“But to say that we lay hands on them for no reason, or do it out of punishment or anything like that, that is totally untrue.”

The sheriff said a disgruntled former employee of the jail has taken to social media to air some of his grievances, which may have been where the video footage came from.

“(It was) just little snippets,” Sims said. “Just like anything else, you watch a 30-second segment of a five-minute video, you’re going to pick out what you think looks the worst.

“But (I wish she would have) expressed those concerns to the sheriff’s department.”