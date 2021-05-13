Hattiesburg City Council members have voted to table and revisit a request for conditional use of a property at 340 North 25th Avenue as a hookah bar.

Ward 4 Councilwoman Mary Dryden, who requested the item be tabled at a recent council meeting, said her main concern is a lack of parking at the site. Currently, there are four spots in front of the building – two of which will be used by an adjacent business – but conditional use would allow an occupancy of up to 25 people.

“So if you have 25 people, you’re likely to have 25 cars – some people may come together, but you’re still going to have a large quantity of cars if you have full capacity,” Dryden said. “Because it is a hookah bar, our smoking ordinance will require them to smoke only outside, and there’s space on the back of the structure that is very limited as well.

“So I just had some concerns about this business in that location, and whether it’s appropriate. However, I want to be fair to all concerned and allow some time to gather some more information.”

Dryden said she recently went door-to-door on North 25thAvenue to determine how many children lived on the street, how many of the residents were college students, ages of the residents, and how many owned homes or rented.

“I also notified the neighborhood association, but they did not really have sufficient time to get as much feedback from all of the neighbors as I would like to see,” she said. “I feel a real responsibility, always, to protect the residents in a neighborhood.

“Just in an abundance of desire to be fair and open and have enough information from all concerned, I felt like it was best to table it and let the neighbors share their ideas and their thoughts.”

Alexandria Flowers and April Warnsley, who filed the request for conditional use, recently met with the Hattiesburg Planning Commission, which recommended the approval of that measure. Warnsley said she and Flowers proposed opening the hookah bar in order to create a small setting as an alternative to larger club atmospheres in the city.

The club would likely be open from 7 p.m.-12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and late afternoons on Sundays. Warnsley said she has considered limiting entry to individuals 25 years of age or older, as well as hiring parking lot security or off-duty police officers if needed.

The building is currently vacant; its last use was as barber shop in 2020.