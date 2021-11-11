Although the rain necessitated the relocation of the City of Hattiesburg’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony from Veterans Memorial Park to Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center, that slight hiccup didn’t put a damper on the honoring of military veterans – past and present – from all branches of the United States Armed Forces.

The ceremony was held on Nov. 11, the 102nd anniversary of the end of World War I, and began with a parade down Hardy Street that culminated at the park. Once moved into the community center, the ceremony began with singing of the National Anthem and the posting of flags of the various branches of the military.

“I want to give a special welcome to those who served, and the descendants of those who served,” Mayor Toby Barker said. “This event is steep in meaning and reverence.

“(Veterans’) willingness to risk their lives in the defense of something greater than themselves pushes us to hold them in a higher regard. I think Veterans Day is about remembering in such a way that we are moved to action. We remember the contributions of those in the past … let us remember today and every day.”

Barker was joined by Col. Sheila Varnado (Ret.), who serves on the Hattiesburg Veterans Selection Committee, to recognize the 2021 Hattiesburg Veteran of the Year. The honor this year went to 83-year-old Col. Joseph E. Kinnan (Ret.) of the United States Air Force, who has been a Hattiesburg resident for the last 38 years.

Kinnan has 26 years of service in the Air Force, serving from May 1962 to June 1988. During his time as commander of Detachment 423, the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps unit at the University of Southern Mississippi, Kinnan established the tradition of AFROTC cadets standing as a 24-hour honor guard at Veterans Memorial Park during Veterans Day events.

In the years since his retirement from the military, Kinnan has continued to help veterans and the Hattiesburg community access medical, mental health, food and other services. As part of that, he serves as a member of the Governor’s Challenge, a partnership between the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the United States Veterans Affairs that helps implement statewide suicide prevention practices.

Kinnan has been a member of the Hattiesburg Veterans Committee since it was reformed in 1985, and helped establish Hattiesburg’s Veterans Day ceremony. He has served as election commissioner, president and member of the Police Advisory Council, and on the Civil Service Commission.

Kinnan helped establish the Jamestown-Lincoln Road Neighborhood Association, serving as its first president. He held that position for 18 years and currently serves as interim president.

Kinnan also created and established the Mississippi Leadership Academy for the Mississippi Department of Health to assist persons challenged by serious mental illness. Since 1962, Kinnan has served the community through the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, through which he assists with services to the poor and hungry in the community.

“’Thank you for your service’ is often expressed to military members … and during the (COVID-19) pandemic, we extended that greeting to grocery clerks, city workers first responders and others, and that was well deserved,” Kinnan said. “That applies to everyone here – ‘thank you for your service’ – especially the many people who gave the ultimate sacrifice in combat, and their families who are also here.”

Previous to the Nov. 11 events, a 24-hour vigil was held on Nov. 10 by the University of Southern Mississippi Air Force ROTC. That night, the group read the 173 names of Hattiesburg’s fallen service members that are etched on the pillars at Veterans Memorial Park.