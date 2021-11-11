One hundred and two years ago – on November 11, 1919 – President Woodrow Wilson declared the day as Armistice Day to recognize the end of World War I, which ceased at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918.

That holiday, now known as Veterans Day, was celebrated on Nov. 11 with a Veterans Recognition and Appreciation Ceremony at Petal High School to honor all past and present veterans in each branch of the United States military. The event, which is hosted annually by the Petal High School Army Junior ROTC, began with a breakfast in the high school cafeteria before moving to the school’s gymnasium for the ceremony.

“We really want today to be special for you (veterans); it’s all about you guys, and we appreciate your service,” high school principal Zach Bost told the veterans. “I’ll never forget, years ago as a college student, my brother had just entered the Army, and we went to a football game in Jacksonville, Florida.

“As we were walking to the game, he notice a couple of veterans across the road … and he stopped and walked across the road and said, ‘I want to thank you guys for your service,’ and he shook each one of their hands. That’s a great reminder that no matter how busy we get in our lives, each year on November 11, we stop and say ‘thank you for your service.’ So this morning, from PHS to you guys, thank you for your service.”

Following Bost’s remarks, the Petal High School JROTC posted flags from each branch of the military, including the United States Army, the United States Marine Corps, the Unites States Coast Guard, the United States Navy and the United States Air Force.

The National League of Families POW/MIA flag, which honors military members who were prisoners of war or missing in action, also was posted. During the posting of that flag, a recording of “Taps” was played to in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the call of duty.

Also during the ceremony, three awards were given: the Youngest Veteran Award, the Longest-Serving Veteran Award and the Oldest Veteran Award.

Youngest Veteran Award: Ziquan Gordon, 20. Gordon is an E-4 Single Support Systems Specialist for the 25thInfantry Division at Wheeler Army Airfield in Honolulu County, Hawaii. He is a 2019 graduate of Petal High School and a former JROTC cadet at the school.

In addition, attendees to the Veterans Recognition and Appreciation Ceremony were treated to performances by the high school’s band, show choir, digital media, and speech and debate teams. Songs included “America the Beautiful” and “An American Trilogy,” among others.

The keynote speaker at the event was Master Sergeant Edwin Williams, who serves as the senior military science instructor for the ROTC program at the University of Southern Mississippi. Williams enlisted in the United States Army in 2001, and graduated from One Station Unit Training at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

He has served as an M1A1 battle tank driver, gunner and tank commander. Williams transitioned to the 19 Delta Cavalry Scout in 2006, and has served as a cavalry scout section sergeant and platoon sergeant.

Williams’ assignments have included 1st Battallion, 4th Infantry Regiment in Germany; 1st Squadron, 16th Cavalry Regiment at Fort Knox; 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, Georgia; 5thSquadron, 15th Cavalry Regiment at Fort Benning, Georgia; and 8th and 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division at Ford Hood, Texas.

His decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal with campaign stars, the Korean Defense Service Medal and the Order of St. George Leadership Medallion.

“Today, we will not reflect on the past – although the past is important – but we will focus on those who are standing before us right now,” Williams said. “Let’s not forget that veterans come in all shapes and sizes, and from different military specialties.

“I’m aware that some of those specialties cause us to leave the comforts of home ... and we all appreciate the specialties, since they were all needed to fulfill the mission. Remember to thank a veteran – behind that smile tells a story, and also realize their sacrifices for the freedoms we take for granted today.”