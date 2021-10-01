Throughout last year, Hattiesburg saw a surge in domestic violence cases , with 160 cases – which is a 20-25 percent increase over the year prior – 19 repeat offenders and an additional 36 cases that were reduced so offenders could be eligible for behavioral health or drug court programming.

To bring attention to and reduce those numbers, Mayor Toby Barker and other officials met Oct. 1 at Hattiesburg Police Department to announce two initiatives: the creation of a Domestic Violence Court in Hattiesburg and the issuance of a proclamation declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The court will establish a dedicated docket, with a prosecutor and domestic violence coordinator, to provide offenders with services and accountability.

“Our municipal court deals with misdemeanor cases, but if you can get to offenders early enough to provide evidence-based intervention, you can reduce recidivism and prevent more serious crimes from occurring,” Barker said. “(This court) will aid in processing cases more efficiently, deliver consistent rulings about domestic violence statutes, collaborate with internal and external partners to provide resources to victims, and provide rehabilitative programming for offenders.”

The court will provide victims and families with services such as financial and health counseling, as well as other measures needed to recover from domestic violence incidents. It will feature assistance for victims through court staff, the creation of a team-based model to work with Hattiesburg Police Department and other officials, probation monitoring, batterer intervention programming, and training for court personnel through the attorney general’s office.

“While we have a victims’ advocate unit within the Hattiesburg Police Department who works really hard with victims to connect them with resources, there is not yet a coordinated effort between court, HPD, and social service providers to look at the incidents with a 360-degree viewpoint,” Barker said. “With a stronger focus on victim supporting and programming accountability, and a focus on the rehabilitation and deterrence of repeat offenders, this Domestic Violence Court … will help change that in misdemeanor cases.”

The court is funded by a $70,755 grant from the Mississippi State Department of Health’s Office Against Interpersonal Violence, with a local match of $23,585. The total funding budget for the court program is $94,340, effective Oct. 1 through Sept. 30,2022.

If subsequent grant funding is not available in future years, court officials believe it will have the necessary funds to continue to operate out of its general fund.

“(This program will enable) everybody who is going to be working together to divert people away from the criminal justice system, and try and help people find better ways to deal with conflict and deal with their problems,” Municipal Court Judge Wes Curry said.

Upon issuing the proclamation, Barker said domestic violence is widespread, affecting more than 4 million Americans each year.

“For centuries, domestic violence was perceived as a private affair, or a personal matter within the home,” Barker said. “Courts didn’t handle domestic violence cases, because in most cases it was not illegal. Even after years and years of hard work from advocates to change statutes and case law, many judges, police officers and other professionals didn’t have the right resources dedicated to handling legal intervention.

“One step forward happened in 1987, when for the very first time, October was designated as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. (This was) a way to network individuals and organizations who were working on issues surrounding domestic violence, and raise awareness on the need to support victims, hold abusers accountable and advocate for legislation that could move society forward.”