Mayor Toby Barker continues to be able to bring good news regarding the fight against COVID-19 in the Hattiesburg areas, with recent hospitalization numbers from Forrest General Hospital and Merit Health Wesley coming in at the lowest since the end of July.

As of Sept. 29, the two hospitals housed 44 patients who were confirmed positive with the virus. Of those patients, nine were in the Intensive Care Unit; five of them were on ventilators.

“As you can see, we’ve seen a really good decline over the last two or three weeks,” Barker said during a Sept. 29 video address. “The ICU number getting back into the single digits, that’s the first time that’s happened since around July 14.

“So there’s some really good progress here, and we certainly want to see it continue.”

Of the 44 patients who were hospitalized, four were fully vaccinated. Of the nine patients in the ICU, one was fully vaccinated, and of the five on ventilators, one was fully vaccinated.

Forrest County officials have reported a total of 241 deaths from COVID-19, with five new deaths from Sept. 22-29. Lamar County has reported a total of 132 deaths from the virus, with two new deaths from Sept. 22-29.

As of Sept. 29, both counties reported 20 new cases of the virus. The “inside 14-day” number – which shows the number of individuals who have received a positive result in the last two weeks – was 356 for Forrest County and 321 for Lamar County, for a total of 677 in the Hattiesburg metropolitan area.

Those “inside 14-day” numbers are down from one week ago as follows:

Forrest County reported 455 the week prior to Barker’s address; as of Sept. 29, that number was down to 356.

Lamar County reported 413 the week prior to the address; as of Sept. 29, that number was down to 321.

The total for the metropolitan area was 868 the week prior to the address; as of Sept. 29, that number was down to 677.

“This is also a significant improvement, to get under 700,” Barker said.

As of Sept. 29, Forrest County reported that 26,536 residents, or 35 percent, had been fully vaccinated. The county reported 30,193 residents, or 5 percent, had received their first dose, which was up 556 since Sept. 22.

In Lamar County, 32,738 residents, or 52 percent, had been fully vaccinated. Thirty-six thousand, four hundred and two residents, or 5 percent, had received a first dose, for an increase of 218 residents since Sept. 22.

To help increase those numbers, city officials continue to promote the “Trust your Doc, Get your Shot” campaign, which can be found online at www.getyourshothburg.com. The website features several Hattiesburg residents who speak about the importance of receiving a vaccine, and offers information on how and where to get the shots.

“We keep posting these interviews with people who share their experience with getting their vaccine and why it was important to them,” Barker said. “I want to encourage you to spread this word yourself, and add your own narrative.”