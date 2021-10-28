“It’s a great feeling to have this support from the community, from surrounding law enforcement agencies that we work together with closely each and every day. It’s a great feeling,” - Police Chief Peggy Sealy.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker swore in newly appointed Police Chief Peggy Sealy and Asst. Police Chief Hardy Sims on Thursday, Oct. 21 at the Jackie Dole Center.

Sealy, who previously served as interm police chief and was officailly confirmed to the post in August, is the first woman to hold the position in department history. She began working with the HPD out of high school as a metermaid.

Later in the ceremony, Sealy and Sims recognized 13 officers that were recently promoted.