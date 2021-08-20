For the last several years, officials from William Carey University have operated under stressful and chaotic conditions, starting with the January 2017 tornado that ravaged the campus and continuing through the rigors of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Their hopes for this year to be less difficult are reflected in the university’s recently-unveiled 2021-22 theme: “Be Still and Know.” The theme comes from Psalm 46:10, which reads “Be still and know that I am God: I will be exalted among the heathen, I will be exalted in the earth.”

“We have prayed that we would be able to get back to a regular routine, so we’re still praying for that,” said William Carey president Tommy King, who conceived of the theme. “That’s what the theme is for, is to focus our attention on why we’re here, and that we need to press on with the purpose that we have in mind.”

King said when students think about that particular Bible verse, it brings to mind academics, such as their classes and knowing what they need to be successful in that environment.

“But in addition to that, William Carey is a faith-based school, and we care just as much about our students’ social and spiritual growth as we do their academic and physical growth,” he said. “So the theme is intended to include all of that.”

The university has chosen a theme for the past 15 years. Although most of the time those themes also are based on Bible verses, occasionally King will find inspiration from other sources.

“Some years, it was not specifically tied to a Bible verse,” King said. “One year, the theme was ‘A New Beginning,’ so they’re all tied to William Carey’s primary motivation.

“We have (gotten some feedback), and basically what we have heard is that we needed that. We will try to follow the theme, and hopefully we will be able to recover our normal approach."

As of Aug. 20, enrollment at William Carey University was up by approximately 100 students at the university’s three campuses: Hattiesburg, Biloxi, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Last year, the university boasted a record enrollment of 5,300 students across those campuses, including online students.

“That is remarkable; most of those would be on the Hattiesburg campus,” King said. “(The school of) education has a big increase, and the medical school increased about 30 students. But we had some losses, which offset the bigger increase.

"Of course, we won’t know until … students show up for class, but it looks like we’re going to be a little bit ahead of last year. We’re just amazed. Education now is the largest school of education in the state, and music is either first or second. Next year, in one more year, we should be the largest medical school in the state, so we’re growing, and we’re very pleased.”

Ben Burnett, who serves as executive vice president for William Carey University, also said he was pleased by the enrollment numbers.

“We were thankful, and quite honestly a little amazed, that in the midst of a (COVID-19) pandemic, we were able to break a record,” Burnett said in a recent story. “The two departments that contributed the most to that were the School of Nursing and the School of Education, because the pandemic kind of triggered people into going back into both of those areas, and it boosted our enrollment.

“But also, our medical school is adding students every year; slowly we’re going from 100 in each class to200 in each class. We had 50 more in last year’s class; this year we’ll have 75 more in the freshman class in the med school. We’re very grateful to our students, and very thankful, to be able to climb in enrollment when most places had the opposite impact during the pandemic.”