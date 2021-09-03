The Petal School District has historically featured a large enrollment, with the majority of that number coming from Petal Primary School and Petal High School, both of which are home to more than 1,000 students.

This year, however, officials are celebrating the highest enrollment for at least the past 10 years, with 4,240 students across its five campuses: the primary school, Petal Elementary School, Petal Upper Elementary School, Petal Middle School and the high school.

“We have a large kindergarten group; we have several cohorts throughout the district that are relatively large,” district superintendent Matt Dillon said. “Every year is a little bit different, based on what your numbers look like, and this year they’re the largest we’ve had in over a decade.

“So it’s exciting that we still have students that are coming; whether they’re moving to our district or growing up right here in the Petal community, it’s pretty special,” Dillon said. “We look at those numbers every year to determine growth and what we can do, facility-wise and things like this. This shows the need for us, in the near future, to look at expanding our campuses to build (a new) elementary school.”

The district normally features an enrollment of a little less than 4,200. This year’s numbers break down as follows:

Petal Primary School: 1,053 students.

1,053 students. Petal Elementary School: 605 students.

605 students. Petal Upper Elementary School: 610 students.

610 students. Petal Middle School: 740 students.

740 students. Petal High School: 1,232 students.

“With that large incoming kindergarten group, with some other large cohorts across our district, our numbers are well over 4,200 strong,” Dillon said. “So that’s exciting, and it also requires us to be flexible with our scheduling and spaces and things like that, so it’s a good thing.

“When you have over 350 just within that (kindergarten) group - and in addition to that, you have some other, bigger classes, like in the eighth, ninth and 10th grade - it’s attributed to many things. But I think it’s the large incoming class that helps with those numbers, for sure.”

While the increasing enrollment numbers - which have gone up slowly but steadily over the past few years - can be accommodated with the school district’s current facilities, officials will continue to keep and eye on expanding those offerings. That includes the upcoming new elementary school, which has been delayed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, but will be constructed on Herrington Road near Petal Primary School.

“We have portable (buildings) at the high school; we have floating teachers, where you float from one class to the next,” Dillon said. “So we are seeing some of those growing pains, but we’re preparing for that, and the relief of building a new elementary school in the near future is going to allow us to expand our campuses to accommodate our kids in a productive way, to make sure that we have the correct learning environment for our students.

“That comes with the proper classrooms and facilities to go with that."