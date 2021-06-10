Although the Petal School District’s plans to renovate the former McDonald’s building on East Central Avenue were slowed down by the COVID-19 pandemic, officials expect to soon get back on track with transforming the building into a space for after-school and summer extracurricular activities.

School district superintendent Matt Dillon said funds have been allocated in the upcoming budget to complete upgrades to the interior and exterior of the building, which was donated by former owner David McKellar. The building has sat vacant for the past several years, ever since McDonald’s moved to its current location on the Evelyn Gandy Parkway.

“We were excited when the building was donated to us, and we had the master plan going, and then the pandemic slowed us all down,” Dillon said. “So we had obviously had to focus on day-to-day and week-to-week, and just getting through the school year.

“It seems like we’re in a better spot, looking to fully open school next year. It’s exciting to get back on track and get that building back up to what we intended to use it for. It’s going to take some time to get that up and going, but we’re ready to move forward to do those upgrades so we can have some of those offerings sooner rather than later.”

Phase I of the renovation project will include upgrades to the building’s HVAC system, roof and lobby. From there, officials will determine how to best utilize the back space, which was formerly used as the McDonald’s kitchen.

“There’s some excitement with that, and we look forward to getting that process going,” Dillon said. “Whenever we’re able to get back to having some things, which will be sooner than later hopefully, we’ll have some activities like enrichment and anything that we can offer to further enhance what we do during the school day.”

McKellar had previously offered to donate the building to the City of Petal, but that proposal was denied by the Petal Board of Aldermen in November 2019, when board members – along with Mayor Hal Marx – suggested the city would have no use for the building.

“I know it’s got some issues, perhaps, where it needs to be renovated or repaired,” Marx said at a board meeting. “I’d just hate for the city to have to take on the expense when we don’t have any use for it.

“I’d rather see it stay a commercial property, and eventually have a business in it that generates tax revenue.”

About a month after the city turned down the offer, officials from the Petal School District stepped in to take ownership of the building.

“The bones of the building are really good,” Dillon said in a previous story. “We had our crew inspect it, and one of the first things we’re going to do is clean up the exterior and make it look more presentable.

“We’re very grateful to have this opportunity to have more space, as we’re a district that needs more room to expand with different offerings and opportunities. To have a property adjacent to our (central) office, it makes a lot of sense for our district.”