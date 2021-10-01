The Petal School District continues to earn its way to the top of nearly all the rankings in the state, with results from the 2020-2021 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program showing the district placing in the Top 10 in every area of subject testing – making it one of only two districts to do so.

The results, which were recently released by the Mississippi Department of Education, stem from four overall areas: English and Language Arts, Math, Science and U.S. History. The MAAP measures students’ knowledge, skills and academic growth from elementary through high school.

“We’re very proud,” school district superintendent Matt Dillon said. “With all the uncertainty and adversity we faced last year with the (COVID-19) pandemic, and with isolation and quarantine and the (hybrid learning) schedule at the high school, our teachers just remained focused.

“They controlled what they could control, they influenced what they could influence, and they just ignored the distractions. Then we got our students to buy into what we were doing, as they do year in and year out, and they performed quite well again.”

The results of the testing, which show the percentage of students at proficient and advanced levels, are broken down as follows:

Mathematics: Overall, the Petal School District came in first in the state in Math, with 68.2 percent of students at a proficient or advanced level. In Grades 3 through 8 mathematics, Petal ranked first in the state with 70.6 percent.

English Language Arts: Petal came in third in the state in overall ELA, with 56.7 percent of students at a proficient or advanced level. The Mississippi School for Mathematics and the Ocean Springs School District ranked first and second, respectively.

Science: With 72.6 percent of students at a proficient or advanced level, Petal placed fifth in the state in overall Science. In Grades 5 and 8 Science, Petal placed fourth with 74.1 percent, behind only Enterprise School District, Pass Christian Public School District and the Ocean Springs School District. Petal ranked eighth in Biology with 69. 5 percent, ahead of the Pascagoula Gautier School District and the Jackson County School District.

U.S. History: Petal placed fourth overall in U.S. History, with 73.3 of students at a proficient or advanced level.

The only other school in the state to rank in the Top 10 of every subject was the Ocean Springs School District. The Clinton Public School District, Enterprise School District, Madison School District, Ocean Springs School District and Rankin County School District were in the Top 10 in Mathematics and ELA.

“Of course, we’re not defined by state test scores; we’re much more broad than that,” Dillon said. “We have so many other factors that define our success.

“However, state tests scores is something that we look at; it is one way to measure how we perform. I cannot be more proud of the way that we responded to this adversity, and then from there, our students did extremely well and our families helped us on the way. So it’s pretty special.”