In advance of the upcoming 2021-22 school year, registration for new students at the Petal School District will be open from July 13-15 for any incoming students who did not attend the district last year.

To sign up for the school year, parents will log in to their ActiveParent account at www.petalschools.com to follow the instructions and complete registration.

“This is extremely important, especially for those students to be able to start on time and be at school on the first day – that’s just critical,” said Rob Knight, who serves as assistant superintendent for the secondary schools in the district. “If they delay or don’t have something in order, they’re not allowed to start if they’re not registered.

“And we want all our students to be there; we want them to be registered and ready to go on that first day. So it’s important they get registered at these times that we have set.”

The ActiveParent portal will guide parents through the registration process, and registrants will need to provide certain items such as birth certificates, immunization records and proof of residency. Any questions can be addressed by calling the particular school the child will be attending.

“What they’re going to have is time slots to register, and there will be people at the schools from (July) 13th to 15th, and they’ll set a time to have an appointment,” Knight said. “Then somebody from the school can walk them through any questions, because they might not be as familiar with the ActiveParent account.

“So they’ll be able to help them on those three designated days.”

In addition, a help desk can be reached by calling (601) 545-1337. The help desk will be available from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8-11 a.m. on Fridays.

The Petal School District enrolls approximately 4,200 students across its five campuses: Petal Primary School, Petal Elementary School, Petal Upper Elementary School, Petal Middle School and Petal High School. The new school year starts Aug. 3.

“Our seniors graduated, but we anticipate that large kindergarten class coming in as well,” Kelli Brown, who serves as assistant superintendent for elementary schools in the district, said in a previous story. “We used the feedback that we got last year when we did (registration) completely online, and hopefully we’ve improved that process for our community.”

For more information, visit www.petalschools.com.

“We want to stress that this (registration) window is very important for our … kids to register,” district superintendent Matt Dillon said in a previous story. “It helps us with many things as we prepare for the new school year, so it’s very important.”