Petal voters recently shook up the city’s leadership, electing their first new mayor in 12 years and four fresh faces to the Petal Board of Aldermen.

Those new leaders officially took the helm on June 29 after being sworn in by Judge Michael Reed at the city’s 2021 Inauguration, held at Petal Civic Center on South Main Street. Reed administered the oath of office to Mayor Tony Ducker, Ward 1 Alderman Gerald Steele, Ward 2 Alderman Steve Stringer, Ward 3 Alderman Blake Nobles, Ward 4 Alderman Craig Strickland, Ward 5 Alderman Drew Brickson, Ward 6 Alderman Craig Bullock, and Alderman-at-Large Mike Lott.

“With a new administration and seats changing, there will be change,” Ducker told the crowd at inauguration. “I believe that our town is ready for the next stage, and part of that is not a commentary on how the past administration did things, but we can use our past experiences and build on what we know works, and maneuver around things that didn’t.

“Secondly, I want you to know more than anything that this administration is rooting for you. Customer service will be at the forefront of what we do, and we want our residents and businesses to thrive. Part is that commitment is a review of our ordinances – a total review of them – and our planning commission wants to be a part of this process as well, and I’m excited about what can come out of that.”

Ducker won election with 831 votes, defeating opponents Jake Wilson, Karen Underwood Hession and Jared Gould in the primary election. Ducker, who served as Ward 5 Alderman before taking over as mayor, is the owner of Tony Ducker Insurance on Morris Street in Petal.

During his campaign for election, Ducker said one of his top priorities will be interviewing personnel for key positions in the city; he also has pledged to help remove barriers for people who want to invest in Petal.

“We want to look at our code and be fair to everyone,” he said. “Also, as part of being more customer-oriented – and this is the role that I should be playing – I have to communicate our plan in a clear manner.

“I want to let residents who are affected by our actions know what to expect, and to give honest timelines on what we are doing. We’ll do a lot of the easy things quickly, but the big things this board and I will work on will take time. I’m confident that the decisions they make will be in the best interest of this city and will be honest.”

The following is short biography information for each member of the Petal Board of Aldermen:

•Ward 1: Steele defeated opponent Bruce Ferguson in the primary election. Steele, who is a teacher at Petal Primary School, takes over for former alderman David Clayton, who did not seek re-election. One of Steele’s primary goals is to implement solutions for drainage problems seen throughout the city, particularly in his ward.

•Ward 2: Stringer, who ran unopposed in this round of elections, was elected to Ward 2 in 2001. Since his election, he is one of only two aldermen to serve three consecutive terms. He received his certification through the Mississippi Municipal League and is the owner of Locke Extermination.

•Ward 3: Nobles won the Ward 3 seat in the April 27 runoff election by defeating incumbent Clint Moore, 118 votes to 56. He graduated in 2006 from Petal High School and studied at George W. Truett Theological Seminary and William Carey University. Nobles worked as a lifeguard at the YMCA, at La Vega ISD and at Converge International Fellowship.

•Ward 4: Strickland recently defeated opponents John Brady Amacker and Daniel D. Warren to win the Ward 4 seat. He takes over for former aldermen Brad Amacker, who did not seek re-election.

•Ward 5: Brickson handily won election to Ward 5 by defeating opponent Mannix McLaurin with 96 percent of the vote. Brickson, a military veteran, is the current recipient of the Bobby Runnels Leadership Award, the most prestigious award given by the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce. Originally from Indiana, Brickson served for more than 20 years in the U.S. Army before being sent to take command of an engineering battalion at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center. He volunteers with the Petal Children’s Task Force and is a substitute teacher in the Petal School District.

•Ward 6: Longtime alderman Bullock graduated from Petal High School and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration from William Carey University. He attends Petal Harvey Baptist Church, where he serves as a deacon and Sunday School teacher, and is the owner of A-1 Graphics in Petal.

•At-Large: Lott won a special election to the seat last year, taking over for the retiring William King. A native of Petal, Lott graduated from Petal High School and William Carey University. He is a retired school administrator and a deacon and Finance Committee member at Petal Harvey Baptist Church. Lott represented Petal in the Mississippi House of Representatives from 2000 to 2007.